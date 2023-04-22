Notre Dame football: Spring game instant reaction

There are some days that Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold game to cap spring practice takes place on a picture-perfect Saturday in South Bend. That was not the case this time as rain, sleet, wind, and a lot of gray sky covered campus.

However, that doesn’t mean the spring game didn’t take place and that there weren’t plenty of things to take away from it. The gold squad jumped out to an early lead on the backs of Sam Hartman and Jayden Thomas and never looked back.

What stood out in this edition of the Blue-Gold game? Here are your instant takeaways.

What quarterback competition?

Watch: Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman find Jayden Thomas for TD

The biggest Notre Dame football story line this spring has been the quarterback competition. Granted, we don’t see every practice, but we saw enough on Saturday. Marcus Freeman and company can say what they want and treat things however they like, but Sam Hartman looked the part of a difference making college quarterback. He started 5-5 passing for 90 yards, a passing touchdown, and rushing for a score.

Tyler Buchner on the other hand struggled as he was pressured early and again had issues throwing into coverage. It’s only one practice technically, but this appears to be a competition in name only.

Jayden Thomas - Hartman's Go-To

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

By the time the 2022 season ended it seemed pretty clear to me that Jayden Thomas was Notre Dame’s best receiver even if he recorded just 24 receptions.

Thomas was Hartman’s favorite target in Saturday’s first half as he hauled in four receptions for 81-yards and the game’s first touchdown. He isn’t going to run away from people but he brings a bit of the Miles Boykin style to the position in that his size and physicality will be an issue for many opposing defensive backs.

Especially with the aid of a legit quarterback throwing to him.

Jaden Greathouse's big debut

USA TODAY SPORTS

We’ve heard a lot about Notre Dame’s young freshman receivers this spring and on Saturday the brightest of them was Jaden Greathouse. The imposing physical specimen (6-1, 213-pounds) hauled in 10 receptions and has one of those builds that doesn’t make him at all look just 18-years old. Greathouse certainly met the hype in his first public showing at Notre Dame Stadium.

Payne Train

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

How did early enrolle Gi’Bran Payne end up going first overall in the draft for this game just a few days ago? His 11 carries for 51-yards in the first half had him looking the part and making it that much more clear why Chris Tyree is getting so many reps at receiver.

Limited Showings

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

14 of Notre Dame’s scholarship players did not participate in Saturday’s Blue-Gold game. That included running back Logan Diggs who is nursing a sore hamstring. Diggs also suffered a shoulder injury in last year’s game and him not playing today was made early in the week and was simply the right call.

Sophomore Corners Shine

S (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A year ago freshman corner Jaden Mickey was turning heads his first spring at Notre Dame. The season then saw freshman Benjamin Morrison turn into a star as he picked off six opponents passes. Both the now-sophomores were on the display Saturday with Mickey intercepting a Buchner pass on an incredibly athletic play and Morrison sniffing out a reverse and making a big tackle-for-loss.

Can see why Styles chose defense and portal

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Perhaps no Notre Dame assistant coach has gotten as much praise as wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. After the showing by Thomas and Greathouse and a lot of praise being thrown the way of Rico Flores and Tobias Merriweather, it’s fairly simple to see why Lorenzo Styles, Jr. chose to start playing defensive back and then ultimately transferring from Notre Dame as the talent at the position group is quickly rising.

