Notre Dame football: Social media reaction as Irish remain independent

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Each day you open a sports webpage or turn on a sports talk show conference realignment is seemingly being discussed.  It appears we could be in the last days of the Pac 12, something our collegues at Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire have both discussed at-length.

Will Notre Dame finally be joining a conference after all of this?

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame isn’t going anywhere in terms of football.  They’re staying independent.

When Thamel sent that news out on Thursday, the college football social media world went a bit crazy.  Some fans of other programs were angry, some long-time Notre Dame detractors were actually happy, and some Notre Dame fans were just thrilled.

Below are some of the best social media reactions to Thamel’s news:

Andy Staples Talking Sense...

Tim Sullivan

Would Stanford force Notre Dame move?

Well Played

Tough day for the haters

Notre Dame changing people's minds?

Hilarious

Call out the foolishness, Dougie!

Real Original

Bryan Gates

More Stanford thoughts...

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire