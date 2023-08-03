Notre Dame football: Social media reaction as Irish remain independent

Each day you open a sports webpage or turn on a sports talk show conference realignment is seemingly being discussed. It appears we could be in the last days of the Pac 12, something our collegues at Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire have both discussed at-length.

Will Notre Dame finally be joining a conference after all of this?

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame isn’t going anywhere in terms of football. They’re staying independent.

When Thamel sent that news out on Thursday, the college football social media world went a bit crazy. Some fans of other programs were angry, some long-time Notre Dame detractors were actually happy, and some Notre Dame fans were just thrilled.

Below are some of the best social media reactions to Thamel’s news:

Andy Staples Talking Sense...

Notre Dame? Everyone who enjoys a full stadium and lots of people watching on television. https://t.co/EXzBMUKnCM — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 3, 2023

Tim Sullivan

Conferences are derived by teams looking for financial security, that doesn’t seem to be an issue for Notre Dame. If and when it does, we’ll go to the highest bidder… cause we can! 🍀🏈🇮🇪 — Tim Sullivan (@Sully4ND) August 3, 2023

Would Stanford force Notre Dame move?

Notre Dame is going to hold out as independent for as long as they can. Likely to be very last domino. But if/when P12 falls apart, B10 needs to add Stanford. Then 90% of ND's current/historical rivalries are in the B10, so where else would they go at that point? — Formerly Self Loathing Gopher Fan (@BadgersSuck69) August 3, 2023

Well Played

There are 133 FBS schools, and why does it seem like we’re headed to a 66-team SEC, a 66-team Big Ten, and Notre Dame as an independent — All-Star Reserve (@Sports4Heretics) August 3, 2023

Tough day for the haters

"We don't want Notre Dame anyways" "Teams should avoid Notre Dame" "To Hell with Notre Dame" pic.twitter.com/q1xfebP20D — Craig Hickman (@chickman_1999) August 3, 2023

Notre Dame changing people's minds?

Dang it. Do I finally respect and appreciate what Notre Dame is? What’s happening to me?? https://t.co/4hmoBfjGGI pic.twitter.com/YaQFmRrIQy — Greg Spankey (@SethDownSouth) August 3, 2023

Hilarious

The Power 5 conferences need to work together & agree not to schedule ND anymore. This will ruin their strength of schedule, making their matchups & TV deals less lucrative, and force them to join a conference. — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) August 3, 2023

Call out the foolishness, Dougie!

Conference Realignment: Killing the sport

Notre Dame:

Media: what does this mean for Notre Dame?

Mouth Breather fans: NoTRe DAmE IS IrRlEVAnT, MaKe thEm JoIn ouR cOnfreNce! We kNow NotHing AbOut ND but tHey alwaYs wOn AnD mY FaM IrrAtional hAtes tHem cUz tHeY alwAys beAt Us — Dougie Sant (@dougiesant) August 3, 2023

Real Original

To hell with Notre Dame — Rolling Ball of Butcher Knives (@BigHaus013) August 3, 2023

Bryan Gates

Ignorance/ego of B1G fans thinking they can freeze out Notre Dame! There is no school in the country that would turn down playing the Irish… and they will never be left out of the playoffs. The result of all that: staying independent. — Bryan Gates (@BJG_CO) August 3, 2023

More Stanford thoughts...

Im a firm believer in that if the B1G took Stanford, it would entice notre dame to come to the big ten https://t.co/BTvJ2dLvWd — uclamizzousupremacy (@Dontknow478D) August 3, 2023

