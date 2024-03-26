Notre Dame football’s social media page hypes up freshman receiver

One of the biggest issues for the Notre Dame offense over the last few years has been the lack of a big-play threat at wide receiver.

The Irish have had some solid players at the position, but haven’t really had a game-breaker. That might be changing in the near future as the Notre Dame football official social media handle highlighted true freshman Micah Gilbert.

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 205-pound North Carolina native arrived on campus with plenty of fanfare, as he was ranked as the No. 244 overall prospect and 41st receiver in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Notre Dame did a great job working the transfer portal to upgrade the room, but those additions are mainly stop-gaps, whereas Gilbert is here for the long haul.

Expect big things from Gilbert over the course of his Notre Dame career.

