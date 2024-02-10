Notre Dame Football: Social Media Reacts as Irish Land Massive Offensive Lineman Commitment

Notre Dame football 2025 recruiting class is off to an incredible start, viewed by most as the best class in the nation to date.

That class got even better this week when Owen Strebig, a mountain of a young man at 6-8, 295-pounds announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame won the commitment of Strebig over the likes of Florida State, Miami (FL), Wisconsin, and USC among others. Stregbig comes from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

As you can probably imagine, Notre Dame fans were plenty excited to learn of Srebig’s commitment. Below is some of the best social media reactions to Notre Dame landing the commitment from the offensive tackle.

Tom Lemming

Massive catch both figuratively and literally for the fighting Irish of Notre Dame landing Owen Strebig 6‘8“ 300 Waukesha Catholic Memorial HS, WI. I have talked about Owen for the past couple of years because of his exceptional size, length, athleticism and work ethic. Super. pic.twitter.com/WGRBdW7a1r — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 8, 2024

Dos Leprechauns

This is a massive get for Freeman and his team! One of the best lineman in the country, Owen Strebig is #Irish! #InFreemanWeTrust (📸 – On 3) pic.twitter.com/qAQyBAY5NN — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) February 9, 2024

Matt Fortuna

Notre Dame lands a commitment from four-star OT Owen Strebig of Waukesha (WI) Catholic Memorial. The 6-foot-8 Strebig, who committed on 247Sports' recruiting show, had his entire family unveil Irish gear as he made his announcement. pic.twitter.com/br6Y6Qa6JF — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) February 8, 2024

Kevin Sinclair

Owen Strebig on Joe Rudolph: “It's so much bigger than putting on the pads & hitting somebody. It's about the people you're going to be getting coached by. “My parents…they know who they're sending me off to. They know what type of guy he is,they know what type of man he is." pic.twitter.com/1KvxDppzjp — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) February 8, 2024

Adam Gorney

Notre Dame coaches gave new commit Owen Strebig a big comp.@TJamesND / @cbowles01 pic.twitter.com/uwrYk2SW2B — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 8, 2024

Notre Dame Recruiting

If Notre Dame adds Matty Augustine and Jack Lange to this 2025 OL class, I would be shocked if there ended up being a better OL class in the country. Jack Lange, Will Black, Matty Augustine, and Owen Strebig would be an extremely elite class if it came together that way. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) February 8, 2024

Kate Strebig

So happy for you Owen! Very proud of all your hard work and dedication to get this far. Grandma would be so excited for you! Keep on going! I love you so much! ☘️🏈❤️☘️🏈❤️ https://t.co/EmRxu8JV1n — Kate Strebig °o° (@kates626) February 9, 2024

Justin Thurman

