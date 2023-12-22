Notre Dame football: Social Media reaction to Mike Denbrock OC news

Marcus Freeman had a plan this time around and wasn’t given no as a response.

Less than a week after Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left for the head coach job at Troy, the Irish have a new play caller and it’s one heck of a hire.

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrockis set to take the same role at Notre Dame.

Denbrock is fresh off a season where he helped lead one of the nation’s most prolific offenses and guided quarterback Jayden Daniels to a Heisman Trophy.

This will be Denbrock’s third stint with Notre Dame as he coached under the Willingham and Kelly regimes previously.

We’ll have more on this major story as it develops but here is some of the initial social media reaction after the news came down that Notre Dame got their man on Friday.

The Captain is Excited

Best I’ve felt about ND football in a long time. — MikeGoolsby (@MikeGoolsby41) December 22, 2023

Truly a Top Offense

With Mike Denbrock as OC, LSU led the nation in: Total offense (547.8)

Scoring offense (46.4)

Yards per play (8.53)

Plays of 20+, 30+ and 40+ yards (182 total)

3rd down conversions (56.67%)

Fewest punts (21) Jayden Daniels won the Heisman. Denbrock was a Broyles Award finalist. https://t.co/S29h2pCad9 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 22, 2023

Former Irish Offensive Lineman is Excited

Successful Stops Previously

Immediate response reaction to Denbrock returning to Notre Dame: -Asst HC at ND in ‘15 when ND had, arguably, the best offense in last 10 years.

-OC at Cincy when they beat ND

-Just turned a transfer QB into a Heisman winner Been successful at many stops. Let’s go!#GoIrish ☘️ — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) December 22, 2023

Another former captain approves!

Awesome person and A++ hire. So excited to see him back on campus. Let’s go @MikeDenbrock !! https://t.co/ntSAYYxxzR — Joe Schmidt IV (@joeschmidtiv) December 22, 2023

The man loves Notre Dame

Denbrock loves Notre Dame. It’s as simple as that. Yes, he’s gonna be well compensated and he deserves it, but he’s always wanted to be at ND. Love this hire for that more than anything. Don’t think we will need to worry about OC for awhile. Continuity ☘️ — Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) December 22, 2023

Notre Dame's best in a while returns to South Bend

From the story: When Denbrock left after 2016 season, he was ND’s best offensive play-caller dating back to at least the start of Willingham Era (2002), when measured by both frequency of his offenses exceeding opposing defenses’ averages in scoring (89%) and yards allowed (77%). https://t.co/yjHfYTR4Zk — Tyler James (@TJamesND) December 22, 2023

Incredible Hire

BREAKING: LSU OC, Mike Denbrock, has accepted Marcus Freeman’s offer to be Notre Dame’s next OC. Denbrock orchestrated the nation’s #1 offense this year for Brian Kelly and LSU. Unbelievably huge get for Freeman to pry him away from Kelly and LSU — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) December 22, 2023

Funny

First look at Mike Denbrock in ND coaching gear. DM me for photoshop help. pic.twitter.com/Yz9klLioll — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) December 22, 2023

Got a Good One

Notre Dame is less than two hours from Mike Denbrock’s hometown of Homer, Michigan. It would be like someone from New Orleans taking a job at #LSU. It’s hard to say no to home. No sugar coating this one. Notre Dame got a good one. — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) December 22, 2023

46.4!!!

Notre Dame is set to name Mike Denbrock as its next offensive coordinator, a source tells @On3sports. Previously at Notre Dame, he spent last two seasons at LSU. The Tigers averaged 46.4 points per game this season as Jalen Daniels won the Heisman. https://t.co/HbBwLSZLxJ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 22, 2023

Impressive Offseason Already

Some pretty significant offensive additions for Notre Dame this offseason OC Mike Denbrock

Duke QB Riley Leonard

Clemson WR Beaux Collins

FIU WR Kris Mitchell

ESPN 300 WR Cam Williams

ESPN 300 WR Micah Gilbert

ESPN 300 RB Kedren Young

ESPN 300 QB CJ Carr — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 22, 2023

Tides have turned!

The same LSU fans who were saying a week ago no way Denbrock was leaving are now the LSU fans saying they don’t care that he’s gone. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/22NAGKD5RK — nolan (@nolangoND34) December 22, 2023

Huge things with transfer QB

Denbrock was the OC of an explosive offense that turned a transfer QB who was rated like the 11th best portal QB last year into a Heisman winner but go on LSU fans. https://t.co/90AAGvzfDV — FrankieV UHND ☘️ (@FrankieV_UHND) December 22, 2023

Major Upgrade!

Going from Gerard Parker to Mike Denbrock?pic.twitter.com/Ks34G4rkXd — Craig Hickman (@chickman_1999) December 22, 2023

Home run? Even better...

Gerad Parker leaving on his own was a home run by itself, but then luring Denbrock over makes it a grand slam for ND. https://t.co/1QvgpGIkzC — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 22, 2023

That's true but who is the dude in the photo?

Notre Dame is hiring LSU OC Mike Denbrock as their next Offensive Coordinator, per @EHansenND pic.twitter.com/TqB9pDi1zZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 22, 2023

New Look ND Administration!

Credit to the ND admin for not messing up this time and properly supporting MF ☘️ — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) December 22, 2023

Hate to...actually, LOVE to see it

HUGE!!

One of the best guys of my career. This is HUGE!!!! https://t.co/qTNWGLwCzN — Reilly Fangman (@reillyfangman) December 22, 2023

Ouch

Waking up to realize your OC left you for your old flame. pic.twitter.com/hDuaig0Peu — G'Irish Talk Podcast (@GIrish_Talk) December 22, 2023

Reunited and it feels so good!

Tried to tell em days ago! But they wouldn’t listen 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/fcvG7EVvPV — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) December 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire