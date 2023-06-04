Notre Dame football singing ‘O Canada’ this weekend

On Friday, Notre Dame commitment Sean Sevillano made his decision public. As a result the Irish gained their 17th member of the 2024 recruiting class. Sevillano plays his high school football in Clearwater, Florida now but is from Canada originally.

That wouldn’t be the only Canadian connection for the Irish over the weekend as they also made a scholarship offer to offensive tackle Will Black. Black stands 6-7, 295-pounds and is in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Black is still filling into his body but comes with an impressive offer list entering his junior year of high school. Notre Dame joins Michigan, Penn State, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Nebraska, and several others who have already offered him.

Black is from Canada but attends high school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut.

