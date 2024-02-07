Notre Dame football signs another legacy in its 2024 class

The Powlus family has a long history with Notre Dame football and they added yet another to the team.

Tommy Powlus, a 6-foot, 1-inch and 210-pound linebacker signed with the Irish on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. He has long been a commit, since November of last year, but chose not to sign during the early period.

In an interview with Penn Harris Madison School’s newspaper, he explained why he chose to join Notre Dame instead of another school. “I know this is the best decision for me in terms of academics and football. I also chose this because I know Notre Dame will set me up for success in the near and distant future.

