Notre Dame football: Shamrock Series vs. BYU a red-hot ticket

Notre Dame football has never played a game inside the state of Nevada let alone in Las Vegas, a place seen as off-limits to so many in the sports world until the last decade or so. As you know they take on No. 16 BYU on Saturday night in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

Just how hard of a ticket is it to get into Notre Dame-BYU this weekend? According to Vivid Seats, it’s the fourth-highest average priced ticket for a college game this weekend at $310 per.

Ranking ahead of it for this week are Auburn at Georgia ($371), Texas A&M at Alabama ($410), and Oklahoma vs. Texas in the Red River Showdown ($439). Tennessee’s late-morning start at LSU checks in fifth at $202.

The $310 average ticket price for the 2022 Shamrock Series game makes it the second-highest priced average ticket in series history according to Vivid Seats. Check out the entire top-five below.

2013 vs. Arizona State

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

5th: 2013 vs. Arizona State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Average ticket price: $138

2014 vs. Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

4th: 2014 vs. Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Average ticket price: $148

2018 vs. Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

3rd: 2018 vs. Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

Average ticket price: $209

2022 vs. BYU

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

2nd: 2022 vs. BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Average ticket price: $310

2015 vs. Boston College

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

1st: 2015 vs. Boston College at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Average ticket price: $409

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire