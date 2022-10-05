Notre Dame football: Shamrock Series history

For the 11th time in program history Notre Dame is officially taking a home game to a road location as the shamrock series is set to take place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as the Irish play “host” to BYU. As you’re likely aware, Notre Dame has done extremely well all-time in these games going 10-0 to date with really only a couple even being competitive.

Saturday will feature a game against one of the better opponents Notre Dame will have played in this series however with the 3-1 Cougars.

Notre Dame has worn alternate uniforms for the game on nine occasions, a tradition that wasn’t a part of things when the series began back in 2009. Here is a quick look back at Notre Dame’s all-time showings in the Shamrock Series.

2009: Alamodome vs. Washington State

Notre Dame’s dominating 40-14 win over Washington State in the inaugural Shamrock Series game at the Alamodome in San Antonio improved the Irish to 6-2 on the year. Despite the blowout, Notre Dame wouldn’t win again in 2009 and this would serve as the final win in Charlie Weis’ stint as head coach.

2010: Yankee Stadium vs. Army

New Yankee Stadium in the Bronx served as the setting for Notre Dame and Army towards the end of the 2010 season. Notre Dame’s 27-3 domination moved the Irish back over .500 at 6-5 in a year they’d ultimately complete 8-5 after wins against USC and then Miami in the Sun Bowl.

2011: FedEx Field vs. Maryland

Notre Dame jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead and led by as much as 38-7 before calling off the dogs in the rout of Maryland. [autotag]Tommy Rees[/autotag] went 30/38 passing for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns while [autotag]Jonas Gray[/autotag] ran for 136 and two touchdowns in the 45-21 win.

2012: Soldier Field vs. Miami (FL)

In the first regular season meeting between Notre Dame and Miami since the annual series stopped play following the 1990 season, it was all Irish, all night. [autotag]George Atkinson III[/autotag] and [autotag]Cierre Wood[/autotag] both went north of 100 yards with a combined three scores while [autotag]Cam McDaniel[/autotag] put up another 55 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 41-3 drubbing of the Hurricanes.

2013: AT&T Stadium vs. Arizona State

A Dan Fox interception return for a touchdown with 1:08 left gave Notre Dame a two-score advantage in a game they’d end up winning in thrilling fashion, 37-34 over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

2014: Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Purdue

[autotag]Everett Golson[/autotag] threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while running for 56 yards and another score as Notre Dame beat Purdue in Indianapolis, 30-14. The game would be the last between the traditional rivals until they met again in 2021.

2015: Fenway Park vs. Boston College

Notre Dame overcame five turnovers as they got by a pesky Boston College team at Fenway Park, 19-16. Chris Brown and Amir Carlisle both put up over 100 yards receiving for the Irish and combined to score Notre Dame’s only touchdowns of the memorable evening.

2016: Alamodome vs. Army

In what was a disappointing 2016 season, Notre Dame put it all together for one night as they made their second stop to San Antonio for a Shamrock Series game. C.J. Sanders returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the rout was on as Notre Dame routed Army, 44-6.

2018: Yankee Stadium vs. Syracuse

After a year off from the Shamrock Series game, it returned in a big way as a pair of top 15 teams met at Yankee Stadium. Unbeaten Notre Dame routed Syracuse 36-3 as Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was knocked out of the game early. Notre Dame dominated the day, outgaining the Orange by nearly 230 yards.

2021: Soldier Field vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame stayed unbeaten all-time at Soldier Field as the Irish took a huge fourth quarter to their advantage in beating Wisconsin. [autotag]Chris Tyree[/autotag] returned a kickoff for a touchdown to put Notre Dame ahead 17-13 early in the quarter before Jack Kiser and Drew White returned interceptions for scores late to make the final 41-13.

2022: Allegiant Stadium vs. BYU

Notre Dame looks to stay unbeaten historically in the Shamrock Series on Saturday when they take on BYU for the first time since 2013. This game will take place at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as Notre Dame looks to win on this field in and match the Raiders current win total on the field for the year.

Future Game: 2023 - in Dublin vs. Navy

Notre Dame is set to start the 2023 season with a Shamrock Series game overseas as the Irish will take on Navy in Dublin. The two have met twice previously in Dublin with the Irish taking both contests. This game was originally supposed to be played in Ireland in 2020 before the pandemic canceled those plans.

Future Game: 2026 - Lambeau Field vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame and Wisconsin were supposed to meet at Lambeau Field in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans. The two have however rescheduled the game to open the 2026 season at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Stats:

Notre Dame in the Shamrock Series:

All-time record: 10-0

Total points/points allowed: 360-127

Average score: 36-12.7

