Notre Dame football set to officially host 4-star 2025 safety

Although Notre Dame football got some bad news on Sunday evening with 2025 defensive end CJ May decommitting, the show must go on.

The Irish understand it’s part of the process, after all, it does happen every year. The coaching staff rebounded as they found out that 2025 North Carolina safety JaDon Blairhas set four official visits, on of them being to South Bend in early June.

The report by 247Sports Tom Loy goes on to say that Blair has made the decision to visit four schools during the early portion of the summer: South Carolina, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State.

Four-star safety JaDon Blair, one of the top defensive backs in the class of 2025, has locked in four official visits. The latest on the #Top247 standout: https://t.co/yghQMyvtwI@Jadon_Blair2025 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/rlQ3QotfNC — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 5, 2024

Blair stands 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 190-pounds while being ranked as the No. 3 safety and 147th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire