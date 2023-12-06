Notre Dame football senior linebacker will skip Sun Bowl to prep for NFL

It has become commonplace in college football for players to opt out of the bowl game and prepare for the NFL. Notre Dame is no different.

The Irish saw their third-leading linebacker tackler, Marist Liufau decided that it is in his best interest to opt out of the Sun Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft.

I have been a big fan of the Hawaii native’s game, he plays like his hair is on fire, going 100% every single play. Sometimes it’s not the best, but you can’t teach the intensity that Liufau brings every single snap. Over the course of his Notre Dame playing career, he racked up 117 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 3 recovered.

As much as we hate not being able to see Liufau in the Blue and Gold one more time, we wish him the best at the next level.

