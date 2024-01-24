Notre Dame football senior defensive tackle no longer on the roster

Back in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame football landed a big commitment from Missouri defensive end Gabriel Rubio.

As a 4-star prospect and the No. 17 defensive lineman and 117th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, it looked like Rubio would have a successful Irish career. Multiple injuries have derailed his impact, first an elbow injury in his freshman season, and then a knee injury in the season opener this year against Navy.

With how deep the Irish defensive line has become, Rubio was most likely going to be looked at as a rotation piece, but that looks like it won’t be the case after Notre Dame updated it’s 2024-25 roster on the official website.

Notre Dame football senior DT Gabriel Rubio no longer on the roster

Rubio absence was confirmed by a report by 247Sports Tim O’Malley, as he said that the senior was stepping “away from Notre Dame for the semester for personal reasons.”

There was no word in the report about a potential return, so it’s a wait-and-see if Rubio will rejoin the team in the fall.

