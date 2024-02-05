Notre Dame Football: Senior Bowl Recap for Irish

The annual Senior Bowl was held this weekend in Mobile, Alabama and Notre Dame had a fairly large presence as five former Golden Domers participated.

JD Bertrand, Cam Hart, Sam Hartman, Javontate Jean-Baptiste, and Marist Liufau all earned invitations to the Senior Bowl this year. The game is pretty much just the tip of the iceberg for the week that is the Senior Bowl, as much more is generally learned in the practices that lead up to the game.

So how did the former Notre Dame players who participated in the Senior Bowl perform?

Below is a recap of all five participants.

JD Bertrand - Linebacker

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand broke up a pass during one-on-ones. Heard a “Good rep!” from a coach off screen. pic.twitter.com/TM8bE6uy6J — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 1, 2024

JD Bertrand saw his stock grow more than perhaps any other Notre Dame player at the Senior Bowl and won an award voted on by his peers. The offensive linemen and running backs of the National team voted Bertrand as the team’s top linebacker for practices during the week. In the game Bertrand started for the National squad and recorded three tackles, including one for loss early in the contest.

Cam Hart - Cornerback

Cam Hart excellent coverage on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/SZjrY30eQU — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Cam Hart drew rave reviews throughout the week and had a tackle for loss when he brought down Missouri running back Cody Schrader behind the line of scrimmage. However, Hart suffered a shoulder injury on the play and did not return to action on the afternoon.

Sam Hartman - Quarterback

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman was able to see the field for nearly three full quarters for the National team but struggled quite a bit. Hartman completed just 7/25 passes on the day for 69 yards and threw an interception. In a rather surprising turn of events, Hartman’s best plays of the day came when he ran the ball.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste - Defensive End

Nice play by Notre Dame DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste to recognize and stop a screen pass. You can see the alarm bells go off when he gets into the backfield too easily. pic.twitter.com/NIYli94w1F — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 31, 2024

Javontae Jean-Baptiste didn’t earn a starting spot on the American team and played the game in a limited role. He did not record any stats in the game.

Marist Liufau - Linebacker

Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau chases down Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., earning a lot of praise from NFL Network analyst Charles Davis for his closing speed. https://t.co/ND3rdhliML pic.twitter.com/06VOlaHQ7d — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 30, 2024

Marist Liufau started alongside JD Bertrand on the National Team and recorded a pair of tackles in Saturday’s game.

