Notre Dame football sends eight to NFL Scouting Combine

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football will be well-represented when the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine takes place this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Eight former Irish players will be in attendance for the pre-draft event, which opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday. That’s nearly as many invitees as Notre Dame had the past two cycles combined.

National champion Michigan leads the way this year with 18 of the 321 total invited players. Joining Notre Dame with eight attendees are LSU, Ohio State, Missouri and USC.

Here’s a player-by-player briefing on the Irish players working out for NFL executives, coaches and scouts this week:

Joe Alt, left tackle

At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Alt is a two-time All-American who turned pro after just three seasons. A finalist for the Outland and Lombardi trophies, Alt has long been projected as a top-10 overall pick.

Blake Fisher, right tackle

Alt’s bookend the past two seasons, Fisher will be close to his Avon High School roots this week. The 6-6, 312-pounder dropped weight to improve his mobility, but he struggled at times last fall.

Sam Hartman, quarterback

The Wake Forest graduate transfer struggled mightily in the Senior Bowl. After going 7-of-25 passing for just 69 yards and an interception in Mobile, Ala., where he was the oldest player on either roster, Hartman has much to prove this week.

Audric Estime, running back

At 5-11 and 227 pounds, Estime is eager to show he’s more than just a bulldozer. Estime averaged 6.4 yards per carry last fall on his way to the fifth-highest single-season rushing total (1,341 yards) in program history.

JD Bertrand, linebacker

A two-time Irish captain who led the team in tackles the past three seasons, Bertrand was one of 16 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, aka the Academic Heisman. At 6-1 and 235 pounds, Bertrand distinguished himself during Senior Bowl practices and finished with three tackles.

Marist Liufau, linebacker

Coming off a solid showing in Mobile, where he measured at 6-2 and 239 pounds with a wing span of 7-9, Liufau overcame a compound leg fracture that wiped out his 2021 season.

Cam Hart, cornerback

One of the tallest cornerbacks at the Senior Bowl, where he measured at just under 6-3 and 204 pounds, Hart made three tackles in a winning cause. The Baltimore product overcame three shoulder surgeries during his five-year college career.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, defensive end

A graduate transfer from Ohio State, he surged down the stretch and flashed in limited snaps at the Senior Bowl as well. At 6-4 and 260 pounds, Jean-Baptiste is rugged enough to set the edge and quick enough to make quarterbacks sweat.

