Notre Dame football sees two players medically retire

There has been plenty of positive news for Notre Dame football recently, but on Friday, the Irish had some bad news.

According to a report by On3’s Jack Soble, two defensive lineman, Aiden Gobaira and tyson ford have been placed on medical scholarship, which means their football careers in South Bend have come to an end.

Gobaira, a sophomore from Virginia, never got the chance to see the field much, never registering any stats. As for Ford, he also got minimal playing time, only getting a tackle in the blowout win over Tennessee State this past fall.

Each of them came into the program with high expectations, as both were ranked as 4-star prospects out of high school according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It’s unfortunate that both of these players couldn’t live out their dreams playing in the Blue and Gold, but at least they’ll move on from the game with a fantastic degree.

