Notre Dame football sees multiple crystal ball picks for 2025 offensive tackle

With fifteen total commits in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame football is off to a fantastic start.

There is room for at least 10 more prospects and one of those targets is Connecticut offensive tackle Matty Augustine. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 290-pound lineman is a solid prospect, ranking as the No. 32 offensive tackle and 393rd overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

On Wednesday a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball picks were made for the Irish to eventually land Augustine. Four of their experts: Kevin Sinclair, Brian Dohn, Steve Wiltfong and Tom Loy put their picks in, most of them coming directly after each other.

Currently of those 15 commits, two of them play the same position, Will Black and Owen Strebig. It seems like every recruiting cycle that Notre Dame adds multiple tackles to the program and it looks like 2025 will be no different.

