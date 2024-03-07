Notre Dame Football: See Benjamin Morrison’s Insane Spring Practice Interception

Those in attendance as Notre Dame opened spring football practice on Thursday couldn’t give enough praise to Fighting Irish rising junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison is among the top cornerbacks in all of college football and recently drew major praise from his former teammates at the NFL Combine.

Morrison is back for his junior season and started spring practice with a bang on Thursday. The Notre Dame Football Twitter account released a video of Morrison making about as spectacular of interception as you’ll ever see as he was defending wide receiver Jayden Thomas in practice. Check it out in full below:

Competitive spirit Iron sharpens iron 💪#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/aKn4ABAcwk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 7, 2024

The catch Thomas makes while being covered very well by Morrison in the second highlight is no light task, but with Morrison’s flat-out ridiculous play before its easy to overlook that.

Welcome to spring football 2024!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire