For Notre Dame football, schedule must strike a delicate balance amid realignment, AD says

SOUTH BEND — Calibrating Notre Dame football’s future schedule as an independent has only become more challenging in the wake of conference realignment.

“It’s one of the trickiest things we have ahead of us,” athletic director Pete Bevacqua said recently on a university-produced podcast. “It’s getting harder and harder.”

A 2025 home game with Boise State of the Mountain West Conference was added to the schedule in recent weeks, but Bevacqua and football operations director Ron Powlus huddle daily to discuss the moving target that scheduling provides.

“We have the NBC deal, we have the new CFP deal, we have the expanded playoffs,” Bevacqua said. “We have all that that’s going to help us but — and the but is — as the major conferences, really the SEC and the Big Ten, have grown and gotten more competitive … those conference schedules for those teams are really difficult.

“If you’re Michigan or if you’re an Alabama or a Georgia and you fight your way through that conference schedule, if you’re the head coach of one of those teams and you’re now told by your athletic director, ‘Now you have to go play Notre Dame,’ that’s tough.”

In addition to a home-and-home series with Purdue over the next five seasons (2024-28), Big Ten opponents such as Michigan (2033-34), Indiana (2030-31), Wisconsin (2026 in Green Bay) and Michigan State (2026) dot the upcoming slates for Notre Dame.

From the Southeastern Conference, Notre Dame has home-and-home meetings lined up with Texas A&M (2024-25), Arkansas (2025, 2028), Alabama (2029-30) and Florida (2031-32).

“As part of our NBC deal, we owe it to our media partner,” Bevacqua said. “We need those big-time, great, wonderful rivalries that the whole country pays attention to.”

What’s more, Bevacqua noted, “the strength of our schedule is going to be more important than ever in working our way into that expanded playoff.”

With the CFP moving from four teams to 12 this fall, and a 14-team version on the horizon, there’s an art in crafting a sufficiently challenging schedule but not one that proves to be suffocating. Notre Dame’s scheduling partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference remains in effect, but what happens if the ACC loses football cache should Florida State and Clemson depart?

“A day doesn’t pass where we’re not talking about our schedule: who we should add, what we should move around,” Bevacqua said. “Now the good news for us, preparation-wise, is we’re pretty well scheduled through 2030. We have some holes, but we think they’re opportunistic holes.”

The former NBC Sports chairman also recognizes the importance of remaining nationally relevant as a broadcast partner.

“(It is) more important for us than ever,” Bevacqua said. “From a media standpoint, not only to fulfill our obligations to NBC now, but also to position ourselves as a valuable partner in the next round of media negotiations, which are a few years off. But you blink an eye and six years goes by.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football scheduling is a delicate process for AD Pete Bevacqua