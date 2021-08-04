Notre Dame Football schedule 2021: Dates, start times, Peacock live stream, how to watch on TV

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.

Prior to the Notre Dame-Toledo game, Peacock will offer fans a limited time offer to save on Peacock Premium during football season — details will become available at www.peacocktv.com/notredame on Wednesday, August 11.

This year, NBC Sports Group and Notre Dame will kick off their 31st season. NBC Sports Group and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. Peacock previously streamed the 2021 Blue-Gold Game.