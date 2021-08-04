Notre Dame Football schedule 2021: Dates, start times, Peacock live stream, how to watch on TV
The 2021 college football season is almost here and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about Notre Dame’s schedule this fall including start times, dates, opponents, how to watch the Fighting Irish and more.
Notre Dame’s home opener against Toledo on Saturday, September 11 will air exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s newest streaming service. In addition, all Notre Dame home games during the 2021 season will air on Peacock Premium. All home games aside from the matchup against Toledo will air on NBC. More details from the NBC Sports press release:
Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.
Prior to the Notre Dame-Toledo game, Peacock will offer fans a limited time offer to save on Peacock Premium during football season — details will become available at www.peacocktv.com/notredame on Wednesday, August 11.
This year, NBC Sports Group and Notre Dame will kick off their 31st season. NBC Sports Group and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. Peacock previously streamed the 2021 Blue-Gold Game.
Mike Tirico will call the Fighting Irish’s home games this year alongside Drew Brees, who will make his college football debut as a commentator when Notre Dame takes on Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter for Notre Dame on NBC games this season.
2021 Notre Dame Football Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
TV & Live Stream
Saturday, Sept. 5
7:30 PM
at Florida State
ABC
Saturday, Sept. 11
2:30 PM
vs. Toledo
Saturday, Sept. 18
2:30 PM
vs. Purdue
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 25
12:00 PM
at Wisconsin
FOX
Saturday, Oct. 2
2:30 PM
vs. Cincinnati
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 9
TBD
at Virginia Tech
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:30 PM
vs. USC
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:30 PM
vs. UNC
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 PM
vs. Navy
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 13
TBD
at Virginia Tech
TBD
Saturday, Nov 20
2:30 PM
vs. Georgia Tech
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov 27
TBD
at Stanford
TBD
All games in bold are home games airing on Peacock and/or NBC.
