Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman already changing narrative for Irish

Sam Hartman won’t take his first official snap as a Notre Dame quarterback until roughly 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday when the Irish take on Navy, but the signal caller is already making his impact known at Notre Dame.

No, not on the football field, although it seems like he’s done a heckuva job winning over his coaches and teammates despite only being on campus a few months.

Instead, Hartman is doing something that will help Notre Dame in an area they’ve seemingly fallen short in. And it appears to not be by coincidence whatsoever what exactly he is doing.

If you’re not sure what I’m talking about still, he’s selling Notre Dame to future recruits and potential transfers incredibly well.

Let’s examine.

All-In after Rees departure

Remember back to early February when Tommy Rees accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama? The immediate fear for some Notre Dame fans was that Sam Hartman was going to follow boy wonder to Tuscaloosa.

That didn’t happen. Instead, Hartman was on social media right away declaring his commitment to Notre Dame (see video above).

Notre Dame NIL Spokesperson - Early Part

Baking with the families at @rmhcmichiana. Thank you @rmhcmichiana for having my teammates and I at the House today to give back. Doing our part to keep families close at @rmhcmichiana. At the House today! Learn more:https://t.co/vZkblrT4db pic.twitter.com/aE8JYP9Xq8 — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) March 27, 2023

Early on at Notre Dame, Hartman was linked to some NIL work. It appeared to be much-aligned with the majority of deals we’ve seen from Notre Dame players previously as he was doing work with a very worthy cause – Ronald McDonald House Charities.

It's fun to stay at the...Y-M-C-A

Healthy Kids Day with the YMCA! pic.twitter.com/oZYPur4LT4 — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) April 29, 2023

More of that followed a short time after when Hartman used his platform to teach some youngsters about healthy eating at a local YMCA. It appeared things were going to be the same for Hartman as they had been for pretty much every other Notre Dame player in recent years. Until…

Debuting the Green Jerseys

Did you know bees and dogs can smell fear???? https://t.co/ksofCmmspE — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) July 30, 2023

I don’t know if it wound up being NIL money for Hartman (and Audric Estime for that matter) or not, but Hartman was able to gain more attention in late-July when Notre Dame revealed their special green jerseys for the Ohio State game. Hartman and Estime joined Marcus Freeman in making a spoof video of Jerry McGuire to unveil the jerseys. Like last year, the video produced a plethora of social media reaction.

Hartman - The Gift Giver (Pt. 1)

A few days before the Notre Dame football team departed for their season-opener in Ireland, the team’s social media channel was sure to catch and highlight Hartman working with Under Armour to stock the entire roster with some new shoes for the trip. This isn’t some strange coincidence, nor is what happened a few days later.

Hartman - The Gift Giver (Pt. 2)

For the fellas@Sam_Hartman10 hooked the guys up with custom Beats headphones #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/HmuXBT4msD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 21, 2023

Hartman signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, the popular headphone company, and as you can see above, gave the entire team a new pair of fancy headphones. As Mike Bernadino points out, that adds up to a roughly $40,000 gift for his teammates.

Hartman Selling Notre Dame to Recruits, Transfers

When you add it all up it’s clear that Notre Dame and Hartman are working together here. It’s win-win for both parties and this again comes before the veteran quarterback has even played an official down for Notre Dame.

Much of the concern for Notre Dame has been about how the Irish are going to compete in the NIL world. Hartman having what is clearly a sizable deal with Beats by Dre and his work with Under Armour only speak more to that.

I am hesitant to put too much stock in the accuracy of On3’s NIL profiles but they list Hartman as having a $1.1 million annual NIL value. That certainly should at least quiet some of the voices saying Notre Dame can’t compete in the NIL game.

It’s incredibly wise by Notre Dame to showcase every second of it and make it clear the university can provide even more than the usual “4-for-40” talking points.

