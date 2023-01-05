Notre Dame Football: Sam Hartman watch – quarterback visits South Bend

Quarterback Sam Hartman has officially arrived in South Bend.

No, the former Wake Forest signal caller and ACC record holder hasn’t committed to Notre Dame but he is taking a visit to campus today. This comes from a report by Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Hartman is regarded by many as the top quarterback to hit the transfer portal this off-season and would bring stability and an awfully high ceiling of potential to a quarterback room that lacks much collegiate experience. Earlier in the week Kirk Herbstreit said if Hartman ends up at Notre Dame, that it’ll be the biggest impact move in the portal ahead of the 2023 season.

We will keep you updated on any happenings in the visit as well as any potential news of a commitment.

Stay tuned!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire