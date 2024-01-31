Notre Dame Football: Sam Hartman Finds Michigan WR for Touchdown in Senior Bowl Practice

Senior Bowl practices are underway in Mobile as plenty of stars from the college game this past season try to improve their draft stock in front of scores of NFL front office members.

The game is played this coming weekend, but significantly more is usually made of the practice sessions. In one of those on Tuesday it was Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman finding the wide receiver of a traditional rival for a touchdown pass.

Hartman connected with Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson for a long touchdown pass on a play action play. Perhaps somewhere Gerad Parker will see the highlight below and think of what could have been.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman hits Michigan WR Roman Wilson for the deep TD #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/2eclOsRoN4 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire