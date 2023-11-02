Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts is grateful for his 'Double Nagurski' honors

Notre Dame football podcast: ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain joins to talk Clemson

SOUTH BEND — Xavier Watts has been too busy intercepting passes for Notre Dame football to read up on the legendary Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski, even if their names keep showing up in the same press release.

“I don’t know too much about it,” the senior safety said this week. “I know it’s a trophy. I know I got it this weekend and a couple weeks back.”

After a pair of two-interception games against USC and Pittsburgh, Watts doesn’t just lead the nation with six picks on the year. He’s working on a two-game streak (sandwiched around a bye) as the national defensive player of the week, as chosen by the Bronko Nagurski Trophy selection committee.

“Was that a player?” Watts asked after Tuesday’s practice. ”I think I’ve heard of it. I think I’ve heard of it in ‘Madden’ before. But I haven’t done too much research about it.”

Nagurski, a member of both the pro and college football halls of fame, was a 6-foot-2, 226-pound force for the NFL’s Chicago Bears and at the University of Minnesota. The Gophers’ indoor practice facility was named in honor of the Canadian-born fullback/defensive tackle who was raised in International Falls, Minn.

As a sophomore two-way All-American in 1927, Nagurski forced and recovered a late fumble that set up the tying touchdown in a 7-7 draw with Notre Dame. A Cartier Field overflow crowd of 28,000-plus watched through a snowstorm as Notre Dame suffered its first home blemish in 22 seasons.

Watts was born in Minneapolis, and his family moved to Omaha, Neb., when he was 3.

Oklahoma star Roy Williams (2001) is the only safety to win the Nagurski Trophy as college football’s top defensive player. The trophy dates to 1993, and former linebacker Manti Te’o (2012) is the only winner from Notre Dame.

Though Watts has yet to receive even a certificate for his Double Nagurski, he still appreciates being cited for his breakout season.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s an honor to be able to win that twice. Not a lot of people can do that or even get it once. It’s a real cool opportunity. It just shows the amount of work I put in. The hard work is starting to pay off for me.”

While Watts hauled in a pair of wayward Christian Veilleux tosses last week against Pittsburgh, he also counts Caleb Williams (USC), Riley Leonard (Duke) and Brennan Armstrong (N.C. State) among his victims.

“I’m just back there trying to do my job,” Watts said. “Then I see the ball released, and it’s just coming to me. It’s kind of surprising. It’s crazy, but it’s cool.”

