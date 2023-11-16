Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The nations interception leader, Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, has turned in an extremely impressive senior campaign.

He is fourth on the team in tackles, obviously first in interceptions, and has battled away four other passes. That kind of effort will surely get some nation notice today Watts was named a finalist to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The award is given out annually to the best defensive player in college football. It’s a surprise to many that Watts has performed at this high of a level, but a welcome one.

Career highs all across the board for Watts, in what has become a season to remember.

Rounding out the rest of the nominees are Iowa safety Cooper DeJean, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Georgia safety Malaki Starks, and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.

