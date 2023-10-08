Notre Dame football runs out of ACC answers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. − There wasn't supposed to be this much slippage. Not from this group. They were built differently. They were built to choose hard. They were built to question everything. They were set up to sneer at and then steamroll through these situations.

This veteran quarterback, this seasoned defense, this older head coach who'd seemingly learned all the hard lessons there were to learn last season. This staff. This was supposed to be a different Notre Dame football team.

Instead, it's more of the same of two losses in a season before the leaves even turn. More slippage. More uncertainty. Notre Dame stared down hard early in the second half Saturday against No. 25 Louisville and chose easy.

This one went sideways and it went up and down and left and right and all around for the No. 10 Irish. In the end, the 30-game regular-season win streak over Atlantic Coast Conference opponents ended so convincingly. No last-second drama in this one needed. This one got over quickly.

The scoreboard said it ended 33-20, but it never really seemed that close. It was once, there in the second half. but then one team found its collective winning gear and then got going while the other sputtered to the shoulder of the road. Broken down? Just broken.

"Just disappointed in the performance," said Irish coach Marcus Freeman. "Our guys weren't prepared for whatever reason. We've got to take a deep dive and figure out what it was."

Deep dives are done in spring and in summer, not days before No. 9 USC comes calling.

The direction home from the 'Ville for fans and followers of Notre Dame football is easy - right up I-65, then 31. The direction the Irish season goes after returning home from this one will be more challenging and more complicated and, honestly, more uncertain.

Where’s it all headed? Can’t say, not after what we watched Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Over the last three Saturdays, Notre Dame (5-2) has gone from misery to mystical and back to misery.

The Irish are mired in it.

Saturday’s setback snapped a 30-game regular-season win streak over the Atlantic Coast Conference. Notre Dame didn't just beat ACC teams, it owned ACC teams. Owned Clemson and Wake Forest. Owned North Carolina and Syracuse. Owned them under Brian Kelly and owned them briefly under Marcus Freeman. Owned anyone and everyone in the ACC since it last lost in 2017, a span of 2,155 days.

On day 2,156, Notre Dame got owned.

The Irish were supposed to know this drill. Freeman knew the drill. As difficult as the previous two games were against Ohio State and Duke, Saturday was going to be even more of a stress test. Maybe the most difficult to date. More of a challenge for myriad reasons. Another ranked team. Another undefeated team. Another night game on the road.

Meet that challenge, accept that challenge, ace that challenge. That’s what these Irish believed they were built to do.

It all became hard to watch. It got ugly. Like 33-13 ugly. An offense that can’t get out of its own way, can’t consistently move the ball, can’t rely on Sam Hartman who was all-everything through the season’s first month, but who has suddenly become all-average. A defense that is asked (expected?) to consistently bail everyone else out eventually breaks. It broke. A team that was supposed to be special is now just suspect.

Maybe the previous two weeks finally caught up to those players, that head coach who’s still learning to be a head coach, that coaching staff who might not be all it thought it was. Maybe they were indeed running on fumes, even though earlier in the week, no one would admit to the fact that pushing everything to the edge the way they did the previous two weeks did indeed take a toll.

Where does all this go from here? The search for the Irish started early Sunday and will continue into what now becomes an exceptionally long but an important week. Two losses at this point in the season end the obvious – winning a national championship, getting back to the College Football Playoff, maybe even a New Year’s Six bowl.

If there wasn’t before Saturday, there’s zero margin for error the rest of the way. No more of this offense unable to look competent. No more crushing penalties. No more missed tackles. No more letting the guys on the other team look good. Can we say for certain we won’t see any of that next week or next month?

Didn’t think so.

Notre Dame could absolutely win out the rest of the way, but after what we saw Saturday, maybe what we didn't see Saturday, this team is going to have to get a whole lot better and fast if it wants to make anything of this season.

Because right now, this season, this program, this everything is just kind of there. A loss will do that for sure, and this loss does that, but Saturday marked three straight weeks that this offense hasn't looked anything like the offense that we saw the first four weeks.

That gunslinger Sam Hartman now looks gun-shy. The run-you-over mindset of running back Audric Estime now looks rundown. A passing game that lacks a reliable wideout target when it gets messy. Maybe a coordinator who's too much in his own head instead of his call sheet.

The first four weeks, this offense looked as if it could do as it pleased. In the pass game. In the run game. In the score game. Now, every time Hartman drops back, you feel like he's going to be smothered in a pocket that collapses.

There's a lot to be fixed, but there's no time to fix it. Another Tuesday practice is closing quickly. Another Wednesday and another Thursday. Then, another game day, and oh, look who’s coming to town? USC’s going to want to go for 50.

Notre Dame hasn't looked anything like Notre Dame in the last three weeks. Not against Ohio State. Not against Duke. Not against Louisville. The bar's high, for sure, but the Irish were nowhere near the bar on Saturday.

"We've got to get this thing figured out," Freeman said.

Right now, Notre Dame’s just kind of OK. And that’s not OK.

