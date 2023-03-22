Notre Dame football: Rising junior safety no longer with program

Rising junior defensive back Justin Walters is no longer with the Notre Dame football program. Head coach Marcus Freeman made that announcement on Wednesday as the Irish opened spring practice.

Walters was a three-star recruit from Bolingbrook, Illinois and part of the 2021 recruiting haul. He announced his commitment to the Irish on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020. He chose the Irish over offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and others.

Walters played in five games during his two years at Notre Dame. He totaled five tackles in those five games, four of which came as a freshman in 2021.

All the best to Justin in whatever he does next.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire