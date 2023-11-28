Notre Dame football has relieved Chansi Stuckey of his role

In a surprising move, Notre Dame football will move on from wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, as reported by John Brice.

He was in his second year coaching the group, but now head coach Marcus Freeman will need to find a replacement. The move makes sense, the wide receivers had issues all season finding separation, but that could have been for a variety of reasons.

No names have emerged as of yet as a replacement, but you have to expect that Freeman will find someone who has plenty of experience to help guide the underperforming unit. Chris Tyree announced yesterday that he is entering the portal, so the leading Irish receiver is already gone.

SOURCE: Notre Dame has parted ways with second-year WRs coach Chansi Stuckey.@JohnDBrice1 first. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 28, 2023

