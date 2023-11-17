Notre Dame football releases game trailer ahead of hosting Wake Forest

For one player in particular, Notre Dame football’s contest this weekend against Wake Forest means something a bit different.

Quarterback Sam Hartman has intricate knowledge of both programs, having been in each others rooms over the past calendar year, playing his final home game of his career against his former team.

That being said, Notre Dame football’s social media account is well aware of this fact and made it a focus point for its final trailer of the home schedule for this season. The Irish will honor over 30 seniors in what will be their last time playing in Notre Dame Stadium.

This trailer should get you a bit hyped up for Saturday afternoons contest.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire