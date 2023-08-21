Notre Dame football releases their depth chart ahead of season opener vs. Navy

As Notre Dame football’s social media account reminded us this morning, it’s game week.

With that comes the Irish releasing their depth chart ahead of their game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. There aren’t too many surprises, but having four true freshman in the two-deep is interesting.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen and cornerback Christian Gray have impressed the coaches enough to warrant early playing time on defense. As for the offense, it’s two receivers, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores who have also make their early marks and will see the field in their first year.

Another true freshamn, running back Jeremiyah Love was also included, but he’s bracketed with two other teammates and behind starter Audric Estime and backup Gi’Bran Payne.

It is great to finally enter game week. Here is the first @NDFootball Depth Chart of the season as the Irish will face Navy in the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/7nR96MbGtb — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 21, 2023

