It has been quite the day of news for Notre Dame football.

Plenty of rumors came out as facts, as multiple players who intended on entering the transfer portal did. Some of them quickly made plans with the Irish, as one player committed while others will visit very soon.

The Irish also saw a familiar face return to South Bend, but in quite the different capacity. Another decided to give football another try after retiring medically. It wasn’t all good news however, as Notre Dame saw a player also enter the portal.

Check out below the latest Notre Dame football recruiting and transfer portal update below.

Duke quarterback transfer Riley Leonard will visit

Source: Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is set to visit Notre Dame on Wednesday and Thursday this week. https://t.co/nI9W52ckLD — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 5, 2023

Update

As soon as Leonard entered the portal, he was linked to Notre Dame. The smoke turned out to be a fire, as the former Duke quarterback will visit South Bend this weekend. If all goes well, the Irish have their next starter.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner returns…

🚨REPORT: Alabama QB Tyler Buchner will finish the season with the Tide, then transfer back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse for the Fighting Irish, per @TerenceFoy. https://t.co/EXevZ8YHYF pic.twitter.com/91X1KYPSdd — On3 (@On3sports) December 5, 2023

Update

Buchner followed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama, and started one game. He entered the portal on Monday and committed to Notre Dame’s lacrosse team. A sport switch for the Californian brings a return to South Bend.

Clemson wide receiver transfer Beaux Collins will visit

Sources: Former Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins is visiting Notre Dame on Dec. 6/7. He's one of the top receivers available in the NCAA transfer portal. https://t.co/FwhxkncMM2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2023

Update

The Irish were quick to offer a former opponent in Clemson’s Collins. He will visit later this week, and could be joining Leonard in what is looking like a great start to the first transfer window.

Notre Dame gets a portal commit from Arizona State defensive back Jordan Clark

BREAKING: Former ASU DB Jordan Clark has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells @on3sports “I wanted to spend my last year somewhere where I could grow as a student athlete, & I don’t think there’s anywhere better for me to do that than ND.“https://t.co/12Es8V6BL9 pic.twitter.com/noMkPPkKwS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2023

Update

The Irish struck quickly with Clark, as he committed on the first day the portal officially opened. He bring plenty of experience with him, and is coming off his best season, making 50 tackles for the Sun Devils.

Notre Dame safety Antonio Carter enters the portal

Update

After spending this season with the Irish, Carter goes back to the portal. He couldn’t crack the secondary rotation, registering just 8 tackles and a forced fumble. Carter played at Rhode Island prior to joining Notre Dame.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Joey Tanona will try football again after retiring

There is always hope. pic.twitter.com/g8O0POiSR8 — Joey Tanona (@JoeyTanona) December 4, 2023

Update

Tanona medically retired due to an automobile accident, and has not played in two seasons. He will give it another shot, as he entered the transfer portal to find a new football home. We wish Joey the best, as he tries to get back to the field.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire