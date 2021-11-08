Notre Dame football recruiting update after Navy game
As the season is coming to a close, the opportunities for Notre Dame to host game day visits continue to dwindle. This past weekend was another opportunity for the Irish football staff to impress recruits and many of the posted about their experience on Twitter. Here is a quick rundown of the recruiting action from this past weekend and includes an little insider info on a recruit from Michigan.
2023 Massachusetts athlete Ronan Hanafin gets an offer
I am very blessed and grateful to have received an offer to play football for the University of Notre Dame‼️ Thank you for the great game day experience! ☘️ @T_Rees11 @CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 @aarynkearney @daniobringer @MackenzieZanow @Coach_Willey_FB #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Xi9sOWeUWO
— Ronan Hanafin (@RonanHanafin) November 7, 2021
2023 Ohio offensive lineman Austin Siereveld gets an offers as well
After a great game day visit with @CoachJeffQuinn I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame @coachdrebrown @hawksfootball12 pic.twitter.com/kJMUpgwn3r
— Austin Siereveld (@SiereveldAustin) November 7, 2021
2024 Texas athlete Taylor Tatum enjoyed his official visit
From Texas ✈️ To Indiana Unofficial visit and tour at the University of Notre Dame! Notre Dame vs Navy.🙏🏾 @aarynkearney @mattfreemanISD @TomLoy247 @coachjohnking @Lobo_Football @On3Recruits @gabrieldbrooks @HamiltonESPN @adamgorney @justinwells2424 #bEASTtexas #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/EFMKEQgTJk
— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) November 6, 2021
2023 Maryland defensive end Jason Moore
What y’all thinking??☘️☘️ #notcommitted #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/eGzFyXtwH6
— Jason Moore (@jayymoneyy32_) November 4, 2021
2024 Texas athlete Karson Gordon
Thank you @FightingIrishND for the great game experience today. I enjoyed meeting the staff and the exciting experience.@T_Rees11 @ISDUpdate @DOMXsports @Coach_LaFavers @CoachKScholz @TheQBTech @Footwork_King2 @RPHS_FB pic.twitter.com/xX9yXzHINy
— Karson Gordon⭐️2024 (@KarsonGordon24) November 7, 2021
2023 California defensive lineman Simione Pale
Thank you @NDFootball for the great weekend! #GoIrish☘️ @elk_herd pic.twitter.com/qHovToYhS8
— Simione Pale 🇹🇴 (@PaleSimione) November 7, 2021
2024 Georgia athlete Jordan Bride
Thank you @NDFootball for an amazing visit!!☘️ #GoIrish @jgpt333 @kyledhamilton_ @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 @Marcus_Freeman1 @KevinSinclair_ @ClayMackSkillz @BALLERSCHOICE1 @CFravel247 @Mansell247 @On3sports @Topshelf_TJ @TopShelf_Steph @MiltonEagles_FB pic.twitter.com/x1Fln7DyhH
— Jordan "Bam Bam" Bride (@BamBride) November 7, 2021
2023 Ohio athlete Sonny Styles with brother Lorenzo
Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Pf0tBpWEEP
— WeRStyles (@WeRStyles) November 6, 2021
2024 Michigan defensive lineman Magnuson Lott
Truly an unbelievable experience at Notre Dame, I’m so thankful to everyone who has helped me to get here. God is good, Go Irish!!! @UDJ_Football @Coach_Mike_Sz_ @CoachMattLewis @MikeFChen @MackenzieZanow @TheD_Zone @RisingStars6 pic.twitter.com/vlnVmDVWRf
— #3 Magnuson Lars Lott DE/DT 6’ 220lbs. 2024 3.4GPA (@lars_lott) November 7, 2021
Over the course of the last few months Lott and I have chatted on numerous occasions. He broke down his visit this weekend to South Bend, saying he had a “great time yesterday. The atmosphere of the entire campus was alive with so much going on but yet still had a very calming and peaceful feeling. I liked it a lot.”
