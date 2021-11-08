Notre Dame football recruiting update after Navy game

As the season is coming to a close, the opportunities for Notre Dame to host game day visits continue to dwindle. This past weekend was another opportunity for the Irish football staff to impress recruits and many of the posted about their experience on Twitter. Here is a quick rundown of the recruiting action from this past weekend and includes an little insider info on a recruit from Michigan.

2023 Massachusetts athlete Ronan Hanafin gets an offer

2023 Ohio offensive lineman Austin Siereveld gets an offers as well

After a great game day visit with @CoachJeffQuinn I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame @coachdrebrown @hawksfootball12 pic.twitter.com/kJMUpgwn3r — Austin Siereveld (@SiereveldAustin) November 7, 2021

2024 Texas athlete Taylor Tatum enjoyed his official visit

2023 Maryland defensive end Jason Moore

2024 Texas athlete Karson Gordon

2023 California defensive lineman Simione Pale

2024 Georgia athlete Jordan Bride

2023 Ohio athlete Sonny Styles with brother Lorenzo

2024 Michigan defensive lineman Magnuson Lott

Over the course of the last few months Lott and I have chatted on numerous occasions. He broke down his visit this weekend to South Bend, saying he had a “great time yesterday. The atmosphere of the entire campus was alive with so much going on but yet still had a very calming and peaceful feeling. I liked it a lot.”

