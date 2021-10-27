Notre Dame football recruiting update after a big visitor weekend

Michael Chen
·2 min read
In this article:
It was a big weekend for the Irish. Not only did they get a big win against their rival opponent USC, they hosted a large contingent of recruits spanning all current classes. Check out some of their reactions from their visits to South Bend this past weekend.

Washington RB Jayden Limar

2023 Oregon athlete Demarcus Houston

2023 California defensive lineman Ashton Sanders

2023 Nevada cornerback Justyn Rhett

2023 Massachusetts defensive back Preston Zinter

Ohio Brothers Luke, 2023 lineman, and Mike, 2025 quarterback, Montgomery

2022 Indiana cornerback Bryce Llewellyn

2024 Texas defensive end Nigel Smith

2022 Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa

2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard

2023 Indiana linebacker Drayk Bowen

