Notre Dame football recruiting update after a big visitor weekend
It was a big weekend for the Irish. Not only did they get a big win against their rival opponent USC, they hosted a large contingent of recruits spanning all current classes. Check out some of their reactions from their visits to South Bend this past weekend.
Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments
Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments
Washington RB Jayden Limar
I appreciate @CoachLT39 and the whole @NDFootball staff for showing me and my family great hospitality this weekend! pic.twitter.com/3bjw40vTzb
— Jayden Limar (@jayden_limar) October 26, 2021
2023 Oregon athlete Demarcus Houston
Had a Great Visit at Notre Dame this past weekend! Cant wait to be back!! @aarynkearney @NDFootball @BrandonHuffman @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/VYZwuFMOft
— Demarcus Houston (@DemarcusHousto4) October 25, 2021
2023 California defensive lineman Ashton Sanders
hmmm… pic.twitter.com/Vc3NkEbRWu
— Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) October 23, 2021
2023 Nevada cornerback Justyn Rhett
Great weekend visit in SouthBend ! Never disappoints ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Gqw679HCSG
— J (@JU5TYN) October 25, 2021
2023 Massachusetts defensive back Preston Zinter
Had an awesome unofficial visit @NDFootball! It was great to experience the atmosphere and to get back on campus! Really appreciate the time @Marcus_Freeman1 and @Coach_Lezynski spent talking some ball with me! @CoachBrianKelly ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/a1GvDCQacN
— Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) October 25, 2021
Ohio Brothers Luke, 2023 lineman, and Mike, 2025 quarterback, Montgomery
A very special weekend at Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/rLIzuVa6fB
— Mike Montgomery (@montymont6) October 25, 2021
2022 Indiana cornerback Bryce Llewellyn
Thank you, @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly @dpeloqu1 for the PWO offer! I’m truly blessed & honored for the opportunity! Go, Irish ☘️ @KyleNeddenriep @Bryan_Ault @Coachpeebs @CoachABarth @CathedralFBall pic.twitter.com/b0bw7JkBR9
— Bryce Llewellyn (@LlewellynBryce) October 24, 2021
2024 Texas defensive end Nigel Smith
Had an awesome time on my game day visit to @NDFootball ! Big thanks to @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMikeElston @BrianPolian @Marcus_Freeman1 for the invite and look forward to the future and building our relationship. pic.twitter.com/4UBar6KCfw
— Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) October 24, 2021
2022 Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa
ND is always special. Blessed to be back. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/qQEOvj06F3
— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) October 24, 2021
2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard
2024 St. John Bosco (Calif.) S Peyton Woodyard (@peypey_wood) made his second trip to Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/5vQGEM66nL
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 23, 2021
2023 Indiana linebacker Drayk Bowen
📍 ☘️
— Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) October 23, 2021
