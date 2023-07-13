Notre Dame football recruiting: 2024 recruiting wish list to compete the class

The Notre Dame football 2024 recruiting class is rounding out as there are currently 20 commits.

The group is rated as the 7th best class according to the 247Sports composite team rankings and there is room for 5 more. The class has the ability to get much better and head coach Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail to bring in the best talent he can.

Since 2021, the Irish have signed anywhere from 17 to 27 players but for this exercise, the final number will be 25. Find out below which five recruits ranked in order are on my wish list to finish off the 2024 Notre Dame football recruiting class. (All recruiting rankings are via the 247Sports composite.)

#5 Edge Brian Robinson

Success isn't achieved overnight; it's the result of relentless dedication and perseverance. Just like a blacksmith hones a blade with a thousand strokes, you too can forge greatness through a thousand repetitions. Embrace the grind, embrace the process. #AthleteLife #MyDay… pic.twitter.com/fgSAWalaAq — Brian Robinson AKA B Rob (@BRob_2323) July 9, 2023

Why

Robinson has made some official visits during the spring but has not really tipped his hat on where he is interested in going. The Irish aren’t seen as a school that is in the “mix” but that could change in the fall. Notre Dame needs to get the 7th ranked edge and 91st overall player on campus for a game and official visit. Robinson has the potential to be a difference maker even though he’s a reach recruit at this moment.

#4 Linebacker Bradley Shaw

Why

Shaw too three official visits int he spring and one of them was to South Bend. He is a big time player who is one of the best linebackers in nation, checking in as the 14th best at his position and 157th overall player. Shaw is a heady player who uses his speed to impact games. He’d look great in Blue and Gold.

#3 Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Why

The Irish are in a heated battle with USC and Ohio State for the star linebackers verbal commitment. The 9th ranked linebacker and 87th overall player is set to make his announcement in 10 days. Notre Dame needs an impact linebacker and KVA would fit the mold.

#2 Offensive tackle Guerby Lambert

#Harvard joins #OhioState #BostonCollege #NotreDame as the finalists for blue chip OT Guerby Lambert. He also has a time frame in mind for a decision. (VIP) https://t.co/PEa5jz2Fqx pic.twitter.com/iVCRWYZTHp — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) July 12, 2023

Why

There needs to be someone to protect CJ Carr’s blindside and Lambert is the guy. The 2nd ranked tackle and 47th overall player is trending toward the Irish. Hopefully Marcus Freeman can seal the deal next month when Lambert is set to commit.

#1 Defensive tackle Justin Scott

Is Notre Dame going to try to flip Ohio State commit Justin Scott?@EHansenND weighs in:https://t.co/DIjSw97R6M pic.twitter.com/bG8A5yO1ZW — Rivals (@Rivals) July 8, 2023

Why

Do I really need to explain why Scott is at the top of my wish list? He’s one of the top players in the country regardless of position, as the 3rd ranked defensive lineman and 14th overall player. The Irish wanted Scott to come for an official visit against Ohio State, who he ended up committing to. Reports say the Irish aren’t letting this one go and Scott is at the top of my list of remaining 2024 recruits.

