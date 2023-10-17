Notre Dame football receives multiple crystal ball picks after USC win

The atmosphere in Notre Dame Stadium was electric this past weekend and the Notre Dame football coaching staff used it to its advantage.

There were plenty of recruits on campus for the showdown against USC and as the Irish won, the high school prospects that were on campus soaked up quite the environment. Some of them have hinted to recruiting insiders that they are leaning towards a commitment to the Irish.

Those insiders took that information and made crystal ball picks. Find out which recruits are projected to commit to Notre Dame along with some background information on them below.

Cornerback Cree Thomas

FOOTBALL 🏈 @CreeThomas3 at Notre Dame-USC after the upset by the Irish ☘️ with @BMoe_21– who had pick in the game. pic.twitter.com/YOIehT2Ha3 — Brophy Athletics (@BrophyAthletics) October 15, 2023

Prediction

Two of the most well connected analysts made picks for the Irish, as 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong and Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy believe that Thomas will end up committing to Notre Dame.

Thomas’ info

Bio

Thomas is the class of 2025’s No. 41 cornerback and 398th overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He stands 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 170-pounds, hailing from Arizona. Thomas also holds offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona and others.

Edge Damien Shanklin

Prediction

There was only one prediction for Notre Dame to land Shanklin, from Wiltfong. That was the first crystal ball pick for the defensive end.

Shanklin’s info

Bio

The 2025 in-state prospect preps at Warren Central, stands 6-foot, 4-inches and 230-pounds, is ranked as the No. 21 edge and 263rd overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Tight end James Flanigan

2024 Nebraska TE commit Carter Nelson is at Notre Dame this weekend along with 2025 TE James Flanigan. pic.twitter.com/RHZ1AVcJPx — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 14, 2023

Prediction

Once again, Wiltfong strikes, this time with Flanigan. The tight end has two total crystal ball selections, both of the for the Irish.

Flanigan’s info

Just a few of the notable visitors at Notre Dame today … 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/unotoka2w4 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) October 14, 2023

Bio

The son of former Irish star Jim, also saw his grandfather, Jim, play for Pittsburgh. The youngest Flanigan stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 220-pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 3 tight end and 145th overall prospects in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

