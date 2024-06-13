Notre Dame football receives crystal ball pick for 2026 safety Joey O’Brien

Notre Dame football currently has two commitments for its 2026 recruiting class, quarterback Noah Grubbs and wide receiver Dylan Faison.

If 247Sports insider Tom Loy is correct, they could be adding safety Joey O’Brien in the near future. The former Irish reporter, who now hold a national title, still has great connections with the program and felt strongly enough to put in a crystal ball pick for the 6-foot, 3-inch and 180-pound safety.

O’Brien is ranked as the nations No. 99 overall prospect and 8th ranked athlete according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but most likely won’t play offense at the next level.

After watching him work at the OT7 Championship and talking with him following the event… I've tossed in a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for #NotreDame to eventually land a commitment from #Top100 class of 2026 safety Joey O'Brien. VIP https://t.co/mUErTsclYS@247Sports pic.twitter.com/gtJBULn5T6 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 13, 2024

Loy got the feeling over this past weekend from talking to O’Brien that Notre Dame is the leader in his recruitment and continued to believe that was the case. Hopefully he is right.

