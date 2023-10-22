Notre Dame football receives a commitment from 4-star legacy tight end

There is something that draws football families to want to continue the tradition for Notre Dame football.

Once again, the son of a former Irish player will be heading to South Bend to carry out the tradition. Wisconsin tight end James Flanigan, whose father Jim, committed to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, following his footsteps.

Jim played for Notre Dame in the early 1990’s, eventually playing in the NFL for 10 seasons, so football runs in the Flanigan family. More specifically, Irish football runs in the family.

James is one of the best players in his class, ranking as the No. 3 tight end and 145th overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 5-inch and 220-pound Flanigan is the seventh commit of the class, and the first tight end. It’s safe to say, dad is pretty happy.

Super proud of @Jamesflanigan88 and his commitment to the University of Notre Dame! Think Big! Go Irish! Thanks to all the schools that offered James and huge shout out to all those who have helped guide and advise him, especially all the coaches @ndatritonfb. https://t.co/Fj6elR7nCK — Jim Flanigan (@JimFlanigan99) October 21, 2023

