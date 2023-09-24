Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Fighting Irish fall in top 25 after Ohio State loss?

The Week 4 meeting between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame lived up to its billing as one of the top games on the college football schedule. But perhaps not in the way people envisioned.

Instead of a high-flying offensive affair between Ryan Day's Buckeyes and Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish, it was yet another defensive slugfest between the Midwest football powers. And it's one that saw the Ohio State score an agonizing 17-14 victory while Notre Dame (4-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten (and lost its sixth straight vs. the Buckeyes).

Notre Dame had a chance to put the game out of reach after the Fighting Irish defense forced a second turnover on downs vs. the Buckeyes late in the fourth quarter. But Sam Hartman and the offense could only muster one first down on their last meaningful drive of the game, giving the Buckeyes the ball back with 1:26 left on the clock.

Kyle McCord led the Buckeyes on a 15-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that saw Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum score with just one second left to upend the Fighting Irish's upset attempt. Freeman and the Fighting Irish certainly aren't out of the College Football Playoff race, but a score over a top-five Buckeyes team could have done wonders for their postseason resume.

REQUIRED READING: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: What the statistics tell us

What will the defeat mean for the Fighting Irish in the latest college football polls? Here's where the Fighting Irish are likely to fall in the top 25 rankings:

Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Fighting Irish fall in top 25?

No loss is a "good" loss, but Notre Dame can take solace in the fact it played tough against the favored Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish can also take solace in the fact there were several "struggle" wins and outright defeats around them in the rankings to offset their fall in the latest rankings.

Considering the game was competitive throughout against a top-10 opponent in Ohio State, it's likely the Fighting Irish remain in the top 15 despite their loss. The question is how will they fall? Here's a look at where they might settle based on other teams around them in the Week 4 rankings:

No. 9 Notre Dame: 17-14 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

No. 10 Utah: 14-7 win over No. 25 UCLA

No. 11 Oregon: 42-6 win over No. 19 Colorado

No. 12 Alabama: 24-10 win over No. 16 Ole Miss

No. 13 LSU: 34-31 win over Arkansas

No. 14 Oklahoma: 20-6 win over Cincinnati

No. 15 Oregon State: 38-35 loss to No. 24 Washington State

No. 16 Ole Miss: 24-10 loss to No. 12 Alabama

REQUIRED READING: Five observations from Notre Dame football's crushing, last-second loss to Ohio State

No. 10 Utah secured a 14-7 win over No. 25 UCLA, while both No. 15 Oregon State and No. 16 Ole Miss lost to ranked conference opponents in Washington State and Alabama, respectively. The Fighting Irish should remain a top-15 team in striking distance of the CFP heading into the rest of the season.

Final ranking prediction: No. 14

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Ohio State loss drop Irish?