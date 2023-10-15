Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Fighting Irish rise in top 25 after win over USC?

No. 21 Notre Dame (6-2) on Saturday did what no other team to this point of the 2023 college football season has done: It beat No. 9 USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12).

And the Fighting Irish didn't just beat the Trojans, earning the Jeweled Shillelagh in the process; they demolished Lincoln Riley and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (potentially ending any chances he has of repeating). The Fighting Irish's 48-20 victory was spurred by six sacks and five USC turnovers, including three interceptions of Williams (two by Xavier Watts). The Trojans QB finished the game throwing for only 199 yards, one touchdown and the three picks.

Conversely, Sam Hartman turned in an efficient passing day, completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Audric Estime rushed 22 times for 95 yards and two scores. Chris Tyree had two receptions for a game-high 52 receiving yards and a score. And the special teams and defense both get in on the scoring, as well.

Notre Dame's all-around dominant victory should see the Fighting Irish enjoy a notable bump up the college football rankings in Week 8. But how high will they move up in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25? Here's a look at where they might land heading into their bye week:

Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Fighting Irish rise in top 25?

Here's how the ranked teams in front of Notre Dame fared in Week 7, and how they might affect the Fighting Irish's Week 8 rankings:

Considering the Irish's top-10 win — and the dominance of the victory — they should see a significant jump in the top 25 rankings in the Week 8 polls. Also of note: Two teams were on a bye in No. 11 Texas and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Moreover, two teams ranked in front of Notre Dame (No. 19 Washington State and previously unbeaten, 15th-ranked Louisville) also lost in Week 7. All told, Notre Dame should be looking at a too-15 ranking in Week 8, and could flirt with a top-10 ranking.

Final prediction: No. 12

