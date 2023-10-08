Notre Dame football rankings: How far will Fighting Irish fall in top 25 after loss at Louisville?

Even with one loss, Notre Dame entered its Saturday night matchup against Louisville with a top-15 ranking and valid College Football Playoff aspirations.

Following a 33-20 loss on the road against the No. 25 Cardinals, though, whatever championship dreams the No. 11 Fighting Irish had almost certainly vanished into the Kentucky night at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

After coming into the matchup with no interceptions in six games this season, Sam Hartman threw three picks in the setback, along with coughing up a pair of fumbles. In his past two games against Louisville – the first of which came in 2022 while he was at Wake Forest – Hartman has 11 turnovers.

The loss snapped Notre Dame’s 30-game regular-season win streak against ACC opponents, a run that began in September 2018 against, strangely enough, Hartman and Wake Forest.

Beyond those statistics and the effect the loss had on the Irish’s larger goals for this season, what effect will Saturday’s defeat have on the immediate future of coach Marcus Freeman’s team? After spending the entirety of this season ranked in the top 15 nationally, the Irish are certainly going to fall out of that group of teams in the next 24 hours. But how far might that descent be?

Here's how far you can expect Notre Dame to fall in the latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings for Week 7:

Notre Dame football rankings: Where will Fighting Irish fall in top 25?

While it came by a multi-touchdown margin, albeit somewhat deceptively given Louisville led by just four entering the fourth quarter, Notre Dame lost to a ranked opponent on the road and, after a 21-14 win last Saturday against Duke, has a road victory against a ranked opponent to its name. It only offers so much solace, but those facts should theoretically cushion the Irish’s drop at least a bit.

Here’s a look at how the teams around them performed in Week 6 to offer a glimpse at what the national landscape looks like and how that might impact Notre Dame’s ranking.

Notre Dame’s slide in the rankings could be dependent on how determined voters are to ensure that Louisville is ahead of the Irish given the result of Saturday’s game. If enough of them are, that fall could be steeper than usual with a 14-spot difference to make up for.

With several teams behind or near Notre Dame locked in tight games against unranked teams late into Saturday night, the Irish could get some much-needed help, but if those upsets don’t materialize, that could cost them a couple of extra spots. And while it's not entirely fair given some of the program's successes over the past 25 years, Louisville doesn't carry the same weight as other, more historically decorated programs do. That could be compounded by some close wins against underwhelming competition this season, as the Cardinals beat Indiana, Georgia Tech and N.C. State by a combined 15 points.

It’s worth noting, too, that entering this week, only one two-loss team, No. 23 LSU, was ranked.

Final ranking prediction: No. 18

