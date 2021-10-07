Notre Dame Football quick recruiting update
Although the Irish didn’t quite get it done on the field this past weekend, that hasn’t stopped the momentum they have on the recruiting trail. Currently the 2022 class is considered one of the best in the country.
Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments
The 2023 class, well let’s just say they’re off to a fantastic start and look to keep adding on more talented players.
Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments
Take a look below at some of the most recent happening in Notre Dame football recruiting.
2023 Pennsylvania ATH Phil Picciotti gets an offer
Blessed to have earned an offer from Notre Dame ☘️ @Marcus_Freeman1 @CoachBrianKelly @CoachJ_Mc @NDFootball #GoIrish @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 @PaFootballNews @PAPrepsRivals @PrepRedzone pic.twitter.com/tmqI145W5z
— Phil Picciotti (@PhilPicciotti) October 7, 2021
2022 commit Joshua Burnham gets a big honor
Linebacker Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) Honored as a 2022 All-American as Part of All- American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 @usbank https://t.co/1JjsyHULxc
— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 7, 2021
2023 Texas DB Jaden Milliner-Jones enjoyed his visit
Thank you Notre dame for having me this weekend I had a great time @NDFootball @aarynkearney @LandanYount pic.twitter.com/VcluoOWNKC
— “Jaden Milliner-jones” (@J_13Jones) October 4, 2021
2022 Ohio QB Amare Jenkins had a fun time in South Bend
Had a great time @NDFootball yesterday ☘️ @CoachBrianKelly @T_Rees11 @CoachMikeElston @aarynkearney pic.twitter.com/3y5NuFclJ8
— Amare Jenkins (@AmareJenkins7) October 3, 2021
2023 Ohio recruit Sonny Styles shows off his playmaking ability
Okay now @sonnystyles_ pic.twitter.com/VRaIfIs7RG
— WeRStyles (@WeRStyles) October 3, 2021
2023 California athlete Surahz Buncom liked his visit
Thank you @aarynkearney for the invite! I had an amazing experience at the University of Notre Dame. Love what you guys have going on. @reillyfangman @MackenzieZanow @dalex3333 @CoachMickens @dpeloqu1 @KevinSinclair_ @Rivals_Singer @TomLoy247 #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/cEF6WXEDiI
— Surahz Buncom (@SurahzB) October 3, 2021
Irish make California DT Hero Kanu’s final 5
FINAL 5‼️
Credit to @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit@PPIRecruits @CoachRouz pic.twitter.com/BaoPU0Q5em
— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) October 2, 2021
Another top 3 for the Irish with Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa
It’s here. My time is soon🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ytNqydbewR
— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) October 2, 2021
Some stud 2023’s enjoyed the action in South Bend
The guys!!! @sonnystyles_ @carnelltate_ @DraykBowen pic.twitter.com/hpOe3nZtrn
— Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) October 3, 2021
