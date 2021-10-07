Notre Dame Football quick recruiting update

Although the Irish didn’t quite get it done on the field this past weekend, that hasn’t stopped the momentum they have on the recruiting trail. Currently the 2022 class is considered one of the best in the country.

List

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

The 2023 class, well let’s just say they’re off to a fantastic start and look to keep adding on more talented players.

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Take a look below at some of the most recent happening in Notre Dame football recruiting.

2023 Pennsylvania ATH Phil Picciotti gets an offer

2022 commit Joshua Burnham gets a big honor

Linebacker Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) Honored as a 2022 All-American as Part of All- American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 @usbank https://t.co/1JjsyHULxc — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 7, 2021

Story continues

2023 Texas DB Jaden Milliner-Jones enjoyed his visit

Thank you Notre dame for having me this weekend I had a great time @NDFootball @aarynkearney @LandanYount pic.twitter.com/VcluoOWNKC — “Jaden Milliner-jones” (@J_13Jones) October 4, 2021

2022 Ohio QB Amare Jenkins had a fun time in South Bend

2023 Ohio recruit Sonny Styles shows off his playmaking ability

2023 California athlete Surahz Buncom liked his visit

Irish make California DT Hero Kanu’s final 5

Another top 3 for the Irish with Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa

It’s here. My time is soon🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ytNqydbewR — Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) October 2, 2021

Some stud 2023’s enjoyed the action in South Bend

1

1