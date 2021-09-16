Notre Dame Football quick recruiting update

Although recruiting has slowed down a bit early in the season, that doesn’t mean things are still happening for the Irish. They’re still being active with current commitments, 2022 prospects and looking ahead to the 2023 class as well. Take a look below at some of the recent happenings regarding Notre Dame football recruiting.

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

2023 commit Adon Shuler puts his recruiting hat on

https://twitter.com/adon_shuler/status/1438166155085193231?s=21

Instate 2023 cornerback Nicholas Thompson visiting this weekend

https://twitter.com/nickthompson260/status/1437745115968200707?s=21

2022 Alabama running back Quinshon Judkins had a good official visit

https://twitter.com/qaj4_/status/1437575492375302146?s=21

2023 Florida wide receiver Carnell Tate with a sign of good thing to come?

https://twitter.com/carnelltate_/status/1437212295420170242?s=21

Happy Birthday to 2022 commit Tyson Ford!

https://twitter.com/t2cold7/status/1438513392524804103?s=21

Commits on campus last week

https://twitter.com/mattfreemanisd/status/1436729962661355523?s=21

2022 commit Nolan Ziegler

https://twitter.com/nolanziegler24/status/1438217917838073859?s=21

2022 Illinois defensive end Thaddeus Gianaris getting Irish love

https://twitter.com/teddygianaris/status/1438279537016676359?s=21

