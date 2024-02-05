Notre Dame football quarterback target commits to in-state program

Notre Dame football is currently fending off multiple programs to keep the commitment of its 2025 quarterback, Deuce Knight.

As alway with recruiting, teams have to still recruit other players at the position, in case things change, which they often do with teenagers. One of those targets that the Irish were keeping contact with was California’s Bear Bachmeier.

You can now take him off the list, as Bachmeier committed to Stanford on Monday morning. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 225-pound quarterback was offered a Notre Dame scholarship back in July of last year, but the lure of playing closer to home ultimately won out in his recruitment.

Bear Bachmeier, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025, has committed to Stanford, he told ESPN. Bachmeier (@bearb47) is the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the class of 2025 and an ESPN300 recruit. Bear Bachmeier chose Stanford over Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/9NLK8ZnYpI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2024

