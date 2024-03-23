Notre Dame Football: Which QB Style is Best for Irish Success?

As Notre Dame gears up for what will be a supremely intriguing Spring Football session, many questions arise. One of the top ones revolves around the Irish’s quarterback room. Presently, Riley Leonard, Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and CJ Carr are all excited to show what they can do. Each has special specific gifts that have gotten them to this point in their careers and this is the deepest quarterback room I can recall Notre Dame having in a long time.

With this in mind, looking at the Notre Dame quarterback picture big picture, what style of quarterback do you prefer? Do you like a more traditional passer like CJ Carr projects to be? Or do you prefer a mobile more athletic dual threat like Deuce Knight? I generally prefer, with exceptions we will address later on, a dual-threat ultra-mobile player. Let me explain why.

Any And Every Play Can Be A Success

USA TODAY SPORTS

When I think about offensive football play-calling, I think about odds. How can my team set up each play with the odds of it being a success in their favor? To me, the easiest way to do this is to make every pass play have 2 plays within it. A run or a pass.

Jayden Daniels, Mike Denbrock’s latest protege just won a Heisman trophy with this philosophy. If nobody was open, he’d simply tuck the ball and run for first downs. Contrast this with a more stationary QB. If a pass play doesn’t work these types of signal callers burn the pass into the ground or throw it 10 yards deep into the crowd. This is a wasted down.

I also like the fact that even just the mere threat of a dual-action QB forces defenses to prepare differently in case of the run. I like knowing that the opposition has a full plate of defensive worry each snap. For me, this is an odds game, and I like each pass play having an athletic bailout.

In What Case Would I Prefer A Traditional Drop-Back?

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

There are certain roster dynamics that I do think allow for a traditional drop-back passer to succeed at an elite level. Roster dynamics the Irish don’t feature. If Notre Dame had Ohio State’s wide receiver corps year in and year out, an offensive line that has proven it can be great against the best defenses faced, and an ultra-accurate plus armed QB, sure. Let’s go that way. This isn’t Notre Dame’s reality most years, if ever in the “modern era”.

This type of quarterback has been successful at places like Alabama and Georgia where there is legitimate five-star talent all over the field. Notre Dame’s roster isn’t there yet. That makes me think that rolling the dice on a 2-for-1 play on offense makes a ton of practical sense.

Conclusion

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame will enter Spring Football in a position I don’t ever recall them being in. That is having 4 quarterbacks that fans want to see more of and that each has a ton of talent. This is tricky to navigate as a coaching staff but overall is a terrific problem to have.

Amongst the signal callers already on the roster and with Deuce soon to follow, there is a wide range of varying skill sets, strengths, and weaknesses. It’s critical that Freeman, Denbrock, and Gino are able to accurately evaluate the floors, ceilings, and developmental time frames for each moving forward. QB is the most important individual position in all of sports and the Irish need to be effective with their plans for each player moving forward to benefit the team and the players themselves.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire