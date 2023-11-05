Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman says 'Blame me' after poor play in 31-23 loss at Clemson
Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman accepts the blame for 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4, 2023. Grad transfer drops to 0-5 career as starter vs. Tigers.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Oklahoma dropped seven spots while Notre Dame fell 10.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
The Bengals had no issue getting past the Bills on Sunday night.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Ross Chastain won the final race of the season as Blaney finished second ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron.