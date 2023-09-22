Notre Dame football preview vs. Ohio State: Everything you need to know

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 9 Notre Dame football's Top 10 battle with No. 6 Ohio State Saturday. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in both AP and US LBM Coaches Polls. Ohio State is ranked No. 6/4.

TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock Streaming

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Ohio State opens as a 3.5-point favorite

Series: Ohio State leads all-time series 5-2

Last meeting: No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Sept. 3, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

WNDU Gameday weather forecast

Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be in the 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. By the fourth quarter, temperatures drop into the low 60s with a few clouds around. Zero chance of rain during the game. Read more at WNDU.com

Pregaming

Facing highly ranked Ohio State is a ‘great opportunity’ for Notre Dame football, junior RB Audric Estime said after 41-17 win over Central Michigan

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Cam Hart CB of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 10, 2023.

2023 NOTRE DAME (4-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3

Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3

Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24

Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 41-17

Sept. 23 | No. 6 OHIO STATE | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Duke | TBA | Wallace Wade Stadium

Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | TBA | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 21 | BYE

Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | BYE

Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium

2023 OHIO STATE (3-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | @ Indiana | W, 23-3

Sept. 9 | vs. YOUNGSTOWN STATE | W, 35-7

Sept. 16 | vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY | W, 63-10

Sept. 23 | @ Notre Dame | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 30 | BYE

Oct. 7 | vs. MARYLAND | TBA

Oct. 14 | @ Purdue | TBA

Oct. 21 | vs. PENN STATE | TBA

Oct. 28 | @ Wisconsin | TBA

Nov. 4 | @ Rutgers | TBA

Nov. 11 | vs. MICHIGAN STATE | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 | vs. MINNESOTA | TBA

Irish Items vs. Ohio State

☘ Saturday marks the eighth meeting between independent Notre Dame and Ohio State of the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series, 5-2, having won the past five meetings.

☘ It will be the fifth-consecutive game in the series in which Notre Dame (No. 9/9) and Ohio State (6/4) are both ranked in the Top 10.

☘ The visit is the third to Notre Dame Stadium for Ohio State, having defeated the Irish 29-16 in 1996 and losing 7-2 in 1936.

☘ ESPN will host its College GameDay program from South Bend for the 11th time. Notre Dame is 6-4 in those games, having won three in a row.

☘ Notre Dame was the site of the first GameDay program on Nov. 13, 1993 when the second-ranked Irish defeated No. 1 Florida State, 31-24.

☘ In all, Saturday will be the 35th time ESPN has broadcast from a Notre Dame game. The Irish are 15-19 in those previous games.

☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime ranks second in the country averaging 130.2 rushing yards per game after a career-high 176 last weekend vs. Central Michigan.

☘ The 184 points so far in 2023 is the most in program history for Notre Dame through its first four games of a season. The Irish are averaging 46 points per game, good for ninth in the nation.

☘ Notre Dame ranks first in the country for pass efficiency defense with a rating of 84.73 and third in passing yards allowed per game at 128. Ohio State is averaging 318 passing yards per game

☘ Ties: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a 2009 graduate of Ohio State and was a second-team all-Big Ten linebacker for the Buckeyes. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith earned two national championship's at Notre Dame, first as a player in 1973 and then as an assistant coach in 1977.

