Notre Dame football preview vs. Ohio State: Everything you need to know

Michael Wanbaugh, South Bend Tribune
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 9 Notre Dame football's Top 10 battle with No. 6 Ohio State Saturday. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in both AP and US LBM Coaches Polls. Ohio State is ranked No. 6/4.

TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock Streaming

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Ohio State opens as a 3.5-point favorite

Series: Ohio State leads all-time series 5-2

Last meeting: No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Sept. 3, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

WNDU Gameday weather forecast

Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be in the 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. By the fourth quarter, temperatures drop into the low 60s with a few clouds around. Zero chance of rain during the game. Read more at WNDU.com

Pregaming

Audric Estime is the power source of motivational 'ooze' in Notre Dame football blockers

Facing highly ranked Ohio State is a ‘great opportunity’ for Notre Dame football, junior RB Audric Estime said after 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Noie: This home game against Ohio State can be the time, the game for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame football secondary knows the challenge ahead with Ohio State wide receivers

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Eichenberg, Henderson, Hart and Hartman. Four players to watch against Ohio State football

Cam Hart CB of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 10, 2023.
Sloppy tackling remains a concern for Notre Dame football with Ohio State up next

2023 NOTRE DAME (4-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3

Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3

Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24

Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 41-17

Sept. 23 | No. 6 OHIO STATE | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Duke | TBA | Wallace Wade Stadium

Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | TBA | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 21 | BYE

Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | BYE

Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium

2023 OHIO STATE (3-0) SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | @ Indiana | W, 23-3

Sept. 9 | vs. YOUNGSTOWN STATE | W, 35-7

Sept. 16 | vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY | W, 63-10

Sept. 23 | @ Notre Dame | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 30 | BYE

Oct. 7 | vs. MARYLAND | TBA

Oct. 14 | @ Purdue | TBA

Oct. 21 | vs. PENN STATE | TBA

Oct. 28 | @ Wisconsin | TBA

Nov. 4 | @ Rutgers | TBA

Nov. 11 | vs. MICHIGAN STATE | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 | vs. MINNESOTA | TBA

Irish Items vs. Ohio State

☘ Saturday marks the eighth meeting between independent Notre Dame and Ohio State of the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series, 5-2, having won the past five meetings.

☘ It will be the fifth-consecutive game in the series in which Notre Dame (No. 9/9) and Ohio State (6/4) are both ranked in the Top 10.

☘ The visit is the third to Notre Dame Stadium for Ohio State, having defeated the Irish 29-16 in 1996 and losing 7-2 in 1936.

☘ ESPN will host its College GameDay program from South Bend for the 11th time. Notre Dame is 6-4 in those games, having won three in a row.

☘ Notre Dame was the site of the first GameDay program on Nov. 13, 1993 when the second-ranked Irish defeated No. 1 Florida State, 31-24.

☘ In all, Saturday will be the 35th time ESPN has broadcast from a Notre Dame game. The Irish are 15-19 in those previous games.

☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime ranks second in the country averaging 130.2 rushing yards per game after a career-high 176 last weekend vs. Central Michigan.

☘ The 184 points so far in 2023 is the most in program history for Notre Dame through its first four games of a season. The Irish are averaging 46 points per game, good for ninth in the nation.

☘ Notre Dame ranks first in the country for pass efficiency defense with a rating of 84.73 and third in passing yards allowed per game at 128. Ohio State is averaging 318 passing yards per game

☘ Ties: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a 2009 graduate of Ohio State and was a second-team all-Big Ten linebacker for the Buckeyes. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith earned two national championship's at Notre Dame, first as a player in 1973 and then as an assistant coach in 1977.

