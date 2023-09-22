Notre Dame football preview vs. Ohio State: Everything you need to know
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for No. 9 Notre Dame football's Top 10 battle with No. 6 Ohio State Saturday. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.
Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in both AP and US LBM Coaches Polls. Ohio State is ranked No. 6/4.
TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock Streaming
Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
Line: Ohio State opens as a 3.5-point favorite
Series: Ohio State leads all-time series 5-2
Last meeting: No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Sept. 3, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
WNDU Gameday weather forecast
Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be in the 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. By the fourth quarter, temperatures drop into the low 60s with a few clouds around. Zero chance of rain during the game. Read more at WNDU.com
2023 NOTRE DAME (4-0) SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3
Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3
Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24
Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 41-17
Sept. 23 | No. 6 OHIO STATE | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium
Sept. 30 | @ Duke | TBA | Wallace Wade Stadium
Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | TBA | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium
Oct. 21 | BYE
Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium
Nov. 4 | @ Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium
Nov. 11 | BYE
Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium
2023 OHIO STATE (3-0) SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | @ Indiana | W, 23-3
Sept. 9 | vs. YOUNGSTOWN STATE | W, 35-7
Sept. 16 | vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY | W, 63-10
Sept. 23 | @ Notre Dame | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium
Sept. 30 | BYE
Oct. 7 | vs. MARYLAND | TBA
Oct. 14 | @ Purdue | TBA
Oct. 21 | vs. PENN STATE | TBA
Oct. 28 | @ Wisconsin | TBA
Nov. 4 | @ Rutgers | TBA
Nov. 11 | vs. MICHIGAN STATE | 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 | vs. MINNESOTA | TBA
Irish Items vs. Ohio State
☘ Saturday marks the eighth meeting between independent Notre Dame and Ohio State of the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series, 5-2, having won the past five meetings.
☘ It will be the fifth-consecutive game in the series in which Notre Dame (No. 9/9) and Ohio State (6/4) are both ranked in the Top 10.
☘ The visit is the third to Notre Dame Stadium for Ohio State, having defeated the Irish 29-16 in 1996 and losing 7-2 in 1936.
☘ ESPN will host its College GameDay program from South Bend for the 11th time. Notre Dame is 6-4 in those games, having won three in a row.
☘ Notre Dame was the site of the first GameDay program on Nov. 13, 1993 when the second-ranked Irish defeated No. 1 Florida State, 31-24.
☘ In all, Saturday will be the 35th time ESPN has broadcast from a Notre Dame game. The Irish are 15-19 in those previous games.
☘ Notre Dame running back Audric Estime ranks second in the country averaging 130.2 rushing yards per game after a career-high 176 last weekend vs. Central Michigan.
☘ The 184 points so far in 2023 is the most in program history for Notre Dame through its first four games of a season. The Irish are averaging 46 points per game, good for ninth in the nation.
☘ Notre Dame ranks first in the country for pass efficiency defense with a rating of 84.73 and third in passing yards allowed per game at 128. Ohio State is averaging 318 passing yards per game
☘ Ties: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a 2009 graduate of Ohio State and was a second-team all-Big Ten linebacker for the Buckeyes. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith earned two national championship's at Notre Dame, first as a player in 1973 and then as an assistant coach in 1977.
