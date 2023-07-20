Notre Dame football preview 2023: Running back Audric Estime

The countdown is on for Notre Dame football in 2023 as the Irish open the season on August 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. After an off-season that included transfer drama, recruiting drama, and assistant coaches departing, it’s nice to be talking about actual on-the-field matters.

At Fighting Irish Wire we’re previewing the players ahead of the 2023 campaign. Will it be one of great memories for the Fighting Irish?

As we get heavy into our season preview we take a look at the bell cow of Notre Dame’s backfield entering 2023 – a season that we should assume will be his last in South Bend.

Audric Estime Bio

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Audric Estime



Height: 5-11 1/2



Weight: 227-pounds

Hometown: Nyack, New York



High School: St. Joseph Regional

Year: Junior

Estime College Stats to Date

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Rushing Stats:

2021: 7 carries for 60 yards (8.6 avg), 0 TD, Long of 21 yds

2022: 156 carries for 920 yards (5.9 avg), 11 TD, Long of 46 yards

Receiving Stats:

2021: No receptions

2022: 9 rec. for 135 yards (15.0 avg), 1 TD, Long of 36 yards

Audric Estime Quick Facts

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Led the Irish with 920 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2022

11 rushing touchdowns ranks 10th-most all time in a single season by a Notre Dame running back

Huge night against Clemson in 2022: Ran 18 times for 104 yards. One of two Irish runners to surpass the century-mark in the victory. Scored his team-best ninth touchdown of the season.

2023 Outlook for Audric Estime

After an off-season of change in Notre Dame’s backfield their bell-cow returns. As stated above, Estime led the Irish in rushing yards, rushing average, and touchdowns. That was all nice but those numbers should see a rise yet again in 2023.

With Logan Diggs off to rejoin Brian Kelly’s football fah-muh-lee and Chris Tyree now a wide receiver, Notre Dame has 265 carries from a year ago to replace. That won’t all fall on Estime but a good chunk certainly will, especially if he continues to cook. If you figure just 4-5 more carries a game, his 5.9 yards per carry from last year would result in roughly 1,200 rushing yards this year.

Estime showed last season that he’s much more than what his body type might lead you to believe. He isn’t what Logan Diggs was in terms of catching the ball but has that club in his bag and is a guy that defensive backs are far from thrilled to take on when he gets into a secondary. With the addition of Hartman and playing behind a really good offensive line, Estime should see more of that which is good news for Notre Dame.

What’s also important for Estime is to keep up the work he did securing the ball late last season. Early fumble issues that proved costly in the upset loss to Stanford found him riding the bench against UNLV. Despite three fumbles in Notre Dame’s first seven games, Estime didn’t fumble again the rest of the year on 81 more touches.

Estime won’t be confused for a Heisman candidate and although he’s faster than you’d expect, he’s not going to be breaking massive runs on the regular. That said, he’s not just looking for four yards and to keep things moving, either. He goes from a key piece to the main course of Notre Dame’s backfield this season.

This it for Estime at Notre Dame?

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Estime is just a junior and has two years of eligibility remaining at Notre Dame. We’re all aware of the shelf life, or lack there of, of running backs. Recent NFL events have only shed more life on the “get your money while you can” element to the position.

Estime won’t be challenging to be a high-round draft pick but he’s certainly got the body to play in the NFL. With that in mind, prepare for this to be his final year at Notre Dame and if the Irish aren’t in the College Football Playoff, don’t expect to see him in anything other than street clothes for the bowl game.

Estime highlight No. 1 - In the Snow vs. Boston College

Audric Estime again! Notre Dame extends the lead over Boston College. #GoIrish 📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/4A5IkOgE3G — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 19, 2022

Estime highlight No. 2 - As a blocker vs. UNLV

My goodness, Notre Dame RB Audric Estime is an absolute freight train as a downfield blocker. Look at him violently bulldoze a poor UNLV defensive back. No. 25 sat there contemplating life for a second after getting run over. pic.twitter.com/DOJ1usk63Q — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 24, 2022

Estime highlight No. 3 - Yards after contact vs. Syracuse

"He’s huge. What is he, 236 or something like that? How much does he weigh? It’s 236 pounds or something like that I believe. 229 pounds? He’s a big guy." – Syracuse HC Dino Babers on Notre Dame RB Audric Estime pic.twitter.com/wVwvpg3mvM — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 31, 2022

Estime highlight No. 3 - Takes (small) flight vs. Cal

Audric Estime leaps over the goal line and Notre Dame takes the lead over Cal! #GoIrish 📺 @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/3TKd5o9MRZ — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 17, 2022

Estime highlights No. 4 - GET OFF ME vs. Syracuse

Pray for Alijah Clark after this brutal assault from Notre Dame running back Audric Estime 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NwxIW3NUG — College Football Network (@CFN365) October 29, 2022

Estime highlights No. 5 - Perhaps his best game vs. Clemson

BONUS Estime Highlight - The man can't carry a tune

I like to imagine that Estime still hasn’t learned “the Notre Dame sing” and is in the back just letting it rip all by himself

pic.twitter.com/DpkpjYWqt2 https://t.co/NO8sOl8bfZ — Hayden Adams (@HaydenAdamsZ) November 21, 2021

