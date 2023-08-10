Notre Dame football preview 2023: Star cornerback Benjamin Morrison

His first spring at Notre Dame began in 2022 without much fanfare but it was clear by last season’s season-opener at Ohio State that the Irish thought they had something in true freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison saw the field with significant playing time that night and before long was able to work his way into the starting lineup.

By November he’d turn into one of the best cornerbacks in the country, intercepting six passes, all coming from November on and none being bigger than his 94-yard pick-six to put the upset of Clemson on ice.

So what else is there to know about Morrison as we head into 2023, his sophomore season?

Measurables

Name: Benjamin Morrison



Height: 6-0 1/4

Weight: 185-pounds

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona



High School: Brophy Prep

Year: Sophomore

College Stats to Date

Benajamin Morrison’s 2023 Stats:

13 games (9 starts), 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 interceptions, 1 touchdown

Benjamin Morrison Quick Notes

Named a freshman All-American by On3, College Football News, Pro Football Focus, The Athletic and 247Sports.

Led the team with six interceptions and finishing tied for seventh nationally with that mark.

The six interceptions are the most for an Irish defender since 2012 when Manti Te’o recorded seven as he went on to finish second in the Heisman trophy voting.

He was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Clemson.

2023 Outlook for Benjamin Morrison

As stated above, Morrison was off to a solid freshman campaign when the calendar flipped to November. That sent him to the moon as a pair of interceptions against Clemson coupled with a three-interception performance against Boston College impressed. For good measure he’d add a final interception in the bowl win before exiting with an injury.

Morrison feels like an ideal candidate to take a step back in 2023. Not in terms of ability or performance, but simply in terms of opportunity. Nobody isn’t aware of Benjamin Morrison in 2023. The surprise element that he may have been able to use to his advantage against Clemson and Boston College simply won’t be there.

That said, staying away from him can be real beneficial for Notre Dame’s defense as a whole. Especially if the Irish are to see a rise in the performance opposite corner back Cam Hart, who is widely reported to be having a great spring.

Morrison understandably starts the year on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List that goes annually to the nation’s top defensive back. That’s high praise but you can’t watch the last month of last year and think there were many defensive backs playing as well, let alone better than Morrison.

In Notre Dame’s big-three games this year (Ohio State, Clemson, and USC), Morrison will have every opportunity to show his worth as all three will bring big-time passing attacks to the game. If Notre Dame is able to slow those (let’s be honest, none will simply be stopped), it could mean a College Football Playoff berth for the Irish.

And for Morrison who we’d guess won’t come close to his six interceptions from a year ago based solely on opportunities, he’ll go a long way in helping decide those contests.

2022 Highlights

Above are all six of Morrison’s interceptions from his freshman year. His pick-six against Clemson was arguably the play of the year but to me the most impressive are his first against Clemson due to the amount of ground he covers and anticipation he shows. The other is his second against Boston College where he runs the route as if he’s the targeted receiver and defends every bit of the play perfectly.

Morrison Photos

Morrison’s sixth and final interception of the year came just seconds before halftime of the Gator Bowl.

Morrison Photos

Almost as good as the play are the faces of the observers and fans in the background as this one would go for six the other way.

Morrison Photos

Perhaps not the best photo showing off Morrison’s cover skills but who doesn’t like thinking back to Notre Dame blowing out Boston College in a snowstorm last fall?

See more photos from that memorable afternoon here!

