Notre Dame football podcast: Talking halfway point of Irish season heading into Louisville

SOUTH BEND — Another week, another undefeated opponent, another night game. And another episode of Pod of Gold as we breakdown No. 10 Notre Dame football (5-1) vs. No. 25 Louisville (5-0). Kickoff Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie take us through the final dramatic moments at Duke from the Wallace Wade Stadium sidelines, talk the emergence of tight end Mitchell Evans and "freakin" Rico Flores Jr. And when will QB Sam Hartman throw his first interception since the Gasparilla Bowl? He's had his struggles against the Cardinals.

Tom and Mike are joined by former Major League manager and Notre Dame enthusiast Dave Trembley on how Marcus Freeman has adapted to the spotlight under the Golden Dome.

