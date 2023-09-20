Notre Dame football podcast: Setting the table for Ohio State with guest Malik Zaire

SOUTH BEND — There's a special energy on and around Notre Dame's campus the week of a big game. This week is no exception as the ninth-ranked Irish prepare to host No. 6 Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday. Kickoff on NBC is set 7:30 p.m.

But before the game, and before ESPN's College GameDay crew sets up residency with Touchdown Jesus as its backdrop, South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie break down the Irish chances at a signature victory that would propel them into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Notre Dame football's Malik Zaire (9) waves as he exits the field following Notre Dame's 45-27 loss to USC in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

They are joined this week by former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, who says this is a "can't miss" opportunity and a chance to "change the narrative" moving forward.

