Notre Dame football podcast: Putting Buckeye debacle to rest and looking ahead to Duke

SOUTH BEND — It's time to move on. We all know what happened down the stretch in Notre Dame football's last-second 17-14 loss to Ohio State this past Saturday.

Now it's time to look ahead to an Irish schedule that suddenly looks more challenging with road games at undefeated No. 17 Duke (4-0) and Louisville (4-0), and at home against No. 8 USC (4-0) with its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

More: Notre Dame football has a new plan to avoid future game-losing scenarios after Ohio State

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie wrap-up the Buckeye debacle and then turn to what the Blue Devils bring to the table for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Where else to listen to Pod of Gold

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football podcast: talking Ohio State and challenge vs. Duke